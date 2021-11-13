High school field hockey, Class 4 championship: Courtland stays close, but eventually falls to Great Bridge

Runner-up medals often get relegated to shoe boxes in the backs of closets. Courtland’s field hockey team hopes its second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament is the first step toward bigger things to come.
“We’ve lost a lot of district and regional finals, and I’ve always told the players, ‘We’re not in it for participation trophies,’ ” coach Skyler Medley said after Saturday’s 2–0 loss to repeat champion Great Bridge. “But this means a lot. We haven’t been here in 16 years. This is history for Courtland.”
Even playing on their home blue turf, the Cougars (13–8) were decided underdogs against the reigning champion Wildcats (19–3), who have won two straight VHSL state titles and four of the last six in Class 4 or 4A.
But for 30 minutes, Courtland managed to keep the contest scoreless, even if the statistics were not in their favor.
“Great Bridge is very skillful,” said Courtland goalie Kylie Watkins, who made several key first-have saves to keep Great Bridge off the scoreboard. “I’m so proud of our team for how long we kept it 0–0 tonight.”
Early in the third period, Great Bridge’s skill and speed finally paid off. On the Wildcats’ 10th corner opportunity (to one for the Cougars at that point), senior Madison Wiley poked the ball past Watkins in the midst of a scrum in front of the cage.
And with 1:34 left in the quarter, Lilly Johnson deflected in a pass from Greyson Kurth for a 2–0 lead.
“Stay calm, cool and collected. That’s what we always tell them,” Great Bridge coach Katie Duke said. “Just don’t get frustrated.”
A two-goal deficit against such an accomplished opponent might seem monumental, but the Cougars kept things competitive in their quest for their first state title since 2005. They actually earned more corners (four) than did the Wildcats (three) after allowing the first goal.
“That’s been one of our obstacles,” Medley said. “In so many games, we’d give up a goal and get deflated. But today, they picked up the intensity, and I couldn’t be prouder of them for that.”
One former Cougar did pick up a championship medal. Courtney Rampey, who played for the Cougars with Medley, is a Great Bridge assistant coach.
After chasing recent state champions Chancellor, James Monroe and Eastern View in the Battlefield District standings, the Cougars were the last Fredericksburg-area public school standing.
“I never thought we’d get this far,” Watkins said.
Watkins is one of four key seniors who will graduate next spring, along with midfielders Madison Shea and Mac Watkins and defender Avery Brown. The rest of the team expects to return in 2022, with higher expectations.
“They’re fired up and ready to come back,” Medley said, wiping away a tear. “They got a taste of this, and they know they can be a championship team. We put Courtland back on the radar.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443