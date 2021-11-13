High school field hockey, Class 4 championship: Courtland stays close, but eventually falls to Great Bridge

Runner-up medals often get relegated to shoe boxes in the backs of closets. Courtland’s field hockey team hopes its second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament is the first step toward bigger things to come.

“We’ve lost a lot of district and regional finals, and I’ve always told the players, ‘We’re not in it for participation trophies,’ ” coach Skyler Medley said after Saturday’s 2–0 loss to repeat champion Great Bridge. “But this means a lot. We haven’t been here in 16 years. This is history for Courtland.”

Even playing on their home blue turf, the Cougars (13–8) were decided underdogs against the reigning champion Wildcats (19–3), who have won two straight VHSL state titles and four of the last six in Class 4 or 4A.

But for 30 minutes, Courtland managed to keep the contest scoreless, even if the statistics were not in their favor.

“Great Bridge is very skillful,” said Courtland goalie Kylie Watkins, who made several key first-have saves to keep Great Bridge off the scoreboard. “I’m so proud of our team for how long we kept it 0–0 tonight.”