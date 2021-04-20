High school field hockey, Class 4 state semifinal: Chancellor labors to hold lead but eventually defeats Heritage,

Those saves turned out to be even more important when the Pride finally did break through.

After Bestick denied another close-range shot from Beal, Heritage’s senior Lindsey Blythe slotted the ball into the vacated cage, making it 2–1 with 10:38 left in regulation.

Without Bestick’s earlier saves, twin sister Kaitlyn said the Chargers might have been in trouble.

“They were absolutely huge. That game is a very, very different game if they put more than one of them in,” she said.

With the game on the line, the Chargers were able to recover and close out the win, setting up a rematch at Great Bridge (9–1), a 6–0 winner at Warhill in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“I like the girls’ response. They weren’t perfect today, but I told them you don’t have to be perfect,” said Larkin. “You just have to be good enough and you’ve got to trust in one another.”

Chancellor will need to heed what their veteran coach said even more so when they face Great Bridge, who knocked them out in the 2019 state semifinals with a 2–1 overtime win.

Regan Bestick said it will be tough, but the Chargers will be looking forward to the rematch.

“They knocked us out, so getting to face them again would just [will] just be icing on the cake.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.