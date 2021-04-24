High school field hockey, Class 5 championship: Frank Cox edges Stafford in overtime

VIRGINIA BEACH—For 60 minutes, they fended off threat after threat, frustrating Virginia’s premier high school field hockey program. Down one player at times and two for a brief period, Stafford’s defenders kept Frank Cox from reaching the cage in the VHSL Class 5 state final.
Then came the play they couldn’t stop: a penalty stroke. And Zella Bailey converted 3:14 into sudden-death overtime Saturday, lifting the Falcons to a 1–0 victory over the Indians for their third straight state title and record 22nd overall.
“They were unbelievable,” Stafford coach Robin Woodie said of her defenders. “The heart. You can’t coach that—their intensity, their wanting it. There are no words. They were awesome.”
Skylar and Sydney Duffy, Emily Schneider and Elissa Bustamante anchored a defense that had allowed just three goals all season (two in Tuesday’s state semifinal overtime victory at Riverside).
And on Saturday, they protected goalie Caitlyn Kahn ably, averting several potential disasters as the Falcons spent most of the day on the offensive half of Kellam High School’s field.
Kahn was stellar as well, making nine saves, including a sliding stop of Bailey moments before her winning score. Skylar Duffy added a defensive save midway through the third period to keep the game scoreless. The Falcons did have an apparent third-period goal waved off for a rules violation.
“It was definitely really challenging,” Bailey said. “ … They’re definitely very good, and their defense really put our offense to a challenge, and I like that.”
Despite averaging nearly six goals a game en route to their first state final since 2016, the Indians (13–1) sensed that defense was their best chance to dethrone the high-scoring Falcons (13–0).
“We did a lot of work on our defensive corner unit,” Woodie said. “They are very intelligent; they’re super to work with. We worked on our offense as well, but, shoot … Cox is Cox.”
That preparation paid off as the Indians fended off eight corner opportunities through four scoreless regulation periods.
Stafford earned three corners, including one less than two minutes into overtime. Cox goalie Abby Spear shined as well, making a sliding save of Olivia Stocks' shot.
“We hadn’t played overtime this year. It’s new to us,” Cox coach Taylor Rountree said. “ … I’m not going to lie. When they got the corner, I panicked a little bit, but Abby came up huge.”
Spear’s save set up a breakaway in the other direction. Kahn came off her line to make a sliding save to deny Bailey, a junior who scored three goals in Cox’s 2019 state title win over First Colonial.
But the Falcons regained possession, and Bailey again got behind Stafford’s defense, which was down a player in the 7-on-7 overtime format, thanks to a card late in regulation.
Kahn again dove to thwart Bailey, but the officials ruled she landed on the ball and awarded Bailey a penalty stroke. She aimed high and converted, putting a disappointing end to Stafford’s memorable season.
“We had some obstacles from the start to the very end,” Woodie said, “but I’m so happy that these five seniors were able to have their final seasons.”
