High school field hockey, Class 5 championship: Frank Cox edges Stafford in overtime

“It was definitely really challenging,” Bailey said. “ … They’re definitely very good, and their defense really put our offense to a challenge, and I like that.”

Despite averaging nearly six goals a game en route to their first state final since 2016, the Indians (13–1) sensed that defense was their best chance to dethrone the high-scoring Falcons (13–0).

“We did a lot of work on our defensive corner unit,” Woodie said. “They are very intelligent; they’re super to work with. We worked on our offense as well, but, shoot … Cox is Cox.”

That preparation paid off as the Indians fended off eight corner opportunities through four scoreless regulation periods.

Stafford earned three corners, including one less than two minutes into overtime. Cox goalie Abby Spear shined as well, making a sliding save of Olivia Stocks' shot.

“We hadn’t played overtime this year. It’s new to us,” Cox coach Taylor Rountree said. “ … I’m not going to lie. When they got the corner, I panicked a little bit, but Abby came up huge.”