High school field hockey, Class 5 state semifinal: Stafford battles back to defeat Riverside, reach state championship game

LEESBURG—They hadn’t trailed all spring, yet there they were, down 2–0 with 15 just minutes left in a memorable season.

They hadn’t converted any of their seven corners to that point, while Riverside had made good on its only such opportunity of the afternoon to take that two-goal edge—which represented twice as many goals as Stafford’s field hockey team had allowed in its first 12 games combined.

Sounds like a recipe for frustration. For the Indians, it provoked a completely opposite emotion.

“It honestly was fuel under us and made us push even harder,” senior Lexi Bove said after the Indians rallied to edge the previously unbeaten Rams 3–2 in a Class 5 state semifinal game Tuesday. “Yes, it was 2–0, but we knew the game was not over until that [clock] said zero-zero.”

Properly motivated, Olivia Stocks and Bove struck within a three-minute span early in the fourth quarter to tie it. Stocks then won it with a backhand blast with 2:12 left in the first sudden-death overtime period, sending the Indians (13–0) into Saturday’s state final at Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach.