High school field hockey, Class 5 state semifinal: Stafford battles back to defeat Riverside, reach state championship game

LEESBURG—They hadn’t trailed all spring, yet there they were, down 2–0 with 15 just minutes left in a memorable season.
They hadn’t converted any of their seven corners to that point, while Riverside had made good on its only such opportunity of the afternoon to take that two-goal edge—which represented twice as many goals as Stafford’s field hockey team had allowed in its first 12 games combined.
Sounds like a recipe for frustration. For the Indians, it provoked a completely opposite emotion.
“It honestly was fuel under us and made us push even harder,” senior Lexi Bove said after the Indians rallied to edge the previously unbeaten Rams 3–2 in a Class 5 state semifinal game Tuesday. “Yes, it was 2–0, but we knew the game was not over until that [clock] said zero-zero.”
Properly motivated, Olivia Stocks and Bove struck within a three-minute span early in the fourth quarter to tie it. Stocks then won it with a backhand blast with 2:12 left in the first sudden-death overtime period, sending the Indians (13–0) into Saturday’s state final at Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
“I think we knew we had to come out hard and that, in order to win this game, to get the ball in that cage, it was going to take all of us,” Stock said. “And then once we got one [goal], it just kept on going.”
Before Tuesday’s showdown, neither the Indians nor the Rams (11–1) had been challenged. Stafford had outscored its first dozen foes by a combined 72–1, while Riverbend rolled up a 99–3 edge in goals.
The Rams struck first, as Kellan Richbourg completed a solo run down the right side and beat Caitlyn Kahn 2:40 into the second period. The Indians dominated play for the next 28 minutes, but couldn’t get the ball past Riverside goalie Lillian Gartland (who made eight saves on the day) or her defensive teammates (who added three more).
And after Stafford spent most of the third period in the offensive half of the field, the Rams earned their only corner of the day just before time expired, and Lydia Oldknow converted a rebound on the untimed play.
That didn’t seem to faze the Indians, who controlled play for most of the day—even while competing a player down for two minutes of the 7-on-7 overtime period.
“We dominated the second quarter, we dominated the third third quarter, and the only thing missing was the goals,” Stafford coach Robin Woodie said. “... They just kept working. They wanted it in their hearts, and in their minds. It wasn’t going to come easy. Riverside has an awesome team.”
Added Bove: “We need to calm down and play our game, like we have all season.”
The Rams couldn’t match Stafford’s poise in their first truly competitive game of the spring.
“When you’re winning every game at least by eight or 10 goals, it’s a concern,” Riverside coach Amy Oldknow lamented. “We’ve played tough teams before, but [her players] were nervous, and we just hit the ball to no one and couldn’t stop, and it was just not our day, not our team.”
Now, after avenging a 2019 regional tournament loss to the Rams and reaching their first state final since 2016, the Indians will seek their second state title against the Commonwealth’s gold standard: 21-time champion Frank Cox (12–0), which routed Deep Run 5–0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“We work hard as a team, we put our trust in each other,” Stocks said, “and we trust that that’s going to carry us through against a tough opponent, just like Riverside.”
