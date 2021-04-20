High school field hockey, Class 6 semifinal: Floyd Kellam ousts Colonial Forge with shutout victory

“Play it like it was your last game,” one of the forwards from Floyd Kellam yelled to her teammates as they lined up for the fourth-quarter faceoff of Tuesday’s Class 6 field hockey state semifinal at Mountain View against the host Colonial Forge Eagles.

Leading 2–0 after three quarters, the Knights never let up on the gas pedal for the shutout victory, ensuring the team from Virginia Beach its second straight appearance in the title game. In 2019, they lost to Langley in the finals.

“It means everything. We haven’t won a state title at Kellam in field hockey,” coach Nicole Morgan said afterward. “So it means a lot to host it on our home field. ... They’re having a lot of fun. They are jelling pretty quickly for such a short season.”

The Knights (11–1) allowed opponents a total of two goals during their regular season and they were just as stingy against the Eagles (8–6), limiting them to one first-quarter corner and no shots on goals. Kellam totaled 11 shots on goal and converted on two of their seven corners.

“It all comes down to connecting and having strong receptions,” said Kellam junior and inserter Ashley Pappas. “We trust each other with the ball.”