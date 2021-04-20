High school field hockey, Class 6 semifinal: Floyd Kellam ousts Colonial Forge with shutout victory

“Play it like it was your last game,” one of the forwards from Floyd Kellam yelled to her teammates as they lined up for the fourth-quarter faceoff of Tuesday’s Class 6 field hockey state semifinal at Mountain View against the host Colonial Forge Eagles.
Leading 2–0 after three quarters, the Knights never let up on the gas pedal for the shutout victory, ensuring the team from Virginia Beach its second straight appearance in the title game. In 2019, they lost to Langley in the finals.
“It means everything. We haven’t won a state title at Kellam in field hockey,” coach Nicole Morgan said afterward. “So it means a lot to host it on our home field. ... They’re having a lot of fun. They are jelling pretty quickly for such a short season.”
The Knights (11–1) allowed opponents a total of two goals during their regular season and they were just as stingy against the Eagles (8–6), limiting them to one first-quarter corner and no shots on goals. Kellam totaled 11 shots on goal and converted on two of their seven corners.
“It all comes down to connecting and having strong receptions,” said Kellam junior and inserter Ashley Pappas. “We trust each other with the ball.”
Concerning the team’s stifling defensive play, Pappas commented: “We’re a brick wall: you can’t get through us. ... I felt very uncomfortable the entire time. I think that is when we do our best: When we are pushed to our limits.”
Sophomores Elle Ochave and Abby Williams scored Knight goals with 10:45 left in the second quarter and with 1:12 left in the third. Otherwise, the Eagles defense weathered constant pressure from the visitors with junior goalie Ellen Chown registering eight saves.
“I love all the defense. They did absolutely amazing,” said Chown, who begins high school lacrosse practice on Wednesday. “Maggie [Hatton] on the fly; Schuyler [Trail] held down the middle; Trinity [Tran] and Regan [Fields] were amazing with their clears. ... I have nothing bad to say about the girls.”
Chown was making her second straight start in place of injured starter Jaedia Rodgers (ankle). Starters Kelly McHugh and Keelan Crane were sidelined as well due to injury or illness.
“We have just as good people filling in the gaps,” said Eagles coach Julie Spinelli. “We weren’t worried about it. Just adjusted our game plan a little bit.
“It sets the tone to know what we can achieve,” Spinelli added, concerning the Eagles’ first-ever appearance in the state tournament. “The Beach has such a good reputation for being talented in field hockey. It shows we can compete with them and we’re just as good as them.”
Colonial Forge, which graduates nine seniors, had the ball in the scorer’s circle for roughly 20 seconds off its lone corner in the closing moments of the first quarter, but failed to get a shot off before the Knights cleared the ball, ending play.