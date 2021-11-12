High school field hockey: Courtland reaches Class 4 championship with rout of Jamestown

Their defense played well enough that goalie Kylie Watkins, who made nine saves against Heritage, was rarely tested.

“The past 2–3 weeks, something really started to click,” Medley said.

Much of it has to do with Holloran, who is not only on her first season on the varsity roster but moved up to the front line out of necessity due to a strong returning midfield.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Holloran said. “I have to be more aggressive and step in front of everything.”

She did just that Friday, scoring 25 seconds before the end of the first period and less than three minutes into the second quarter. She completed her hat trick midway through the third quarter by deflecting in a blast from Madison Shea, who scored herself late in the period.

Amaya added the final goal in the fourth period Courtland’s reserves got some state semifinal experience. Now, the Cougars are the last Fredericksburg-area public school team standing.

Asked about the difference in her team in the postseason, Shea said: “Honestly, just knowing what we’re working for, and wanting to be a top team in Fredericksburg. To be in the state championship is amazing, and we want to represent the area well tomorrow.”