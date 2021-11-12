High school field hockey: Courtland reaches Class 4 championship with rout of Jamestown

When the Virginia High School League announced that Courtland High School would host this fall’s state championship field hockey matches, Skyler Medley had a message for her team.
“I told them from Day 1, ‘We’re not going to watch anyone else play for a title on our field,’ “ Medley said Friday.
Against the odds, the Cougars made their coach look prescient with a dominating 5–0 Class 4 semifinal victory over Jamestown on Friday at Massaponax High School. Courtland (13–7) will return to its signature blue turf to seek its first state title since 2005 against Great Bridge on Saturday at noon.
Great Bridge (18–3) edged Chancellor 1–0 in a dramatic, contentious second semifinal.
“That’s been our goal,” said junior Delaney Holloran, who scored Courtland’s first three goals on Friday. “I’m so happy we were able to get there as a team.”
After playing third fiddle to Battlefield District rivals Chancellor and James Monroe during the regular season—going 0–3 against each powerhouse—the Cougars are peaking at the right time.
They won 1–0 at Heritage–Leesburg in Tuesday’s semifinal round before overwhelming the Eagles behind Holloran’s hat trick and single goals from Madison Shea and Deysi Amaya.
Their defense played well enough that goalie Kylie Watkins, who made nine saves against Heritage, was rarely tested.
“The past 2–3 weeks, something really started to click,” Medley said.
Much of it has to do with Holloran, who is not only on her first season on the varsity roster but moved up to the front line out of necessity due to a strong returning midfield.
“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Holloran said. “I have to be more aggressive and step in front of everything.”
She did just that Friday, scoring 25 seconds before the end of the first period and less than three minutes into the second quarter. She completed her hat trick midway through the third quarter by deflecting in a blast from Madison Shea, who scored herself late in the period.
Amaya added the final goal in the fourth period Courtland’s reserves got some state semifinal experience. Now, the Cougars are the last Fredericksburg-area public school team standing.
Asked about the difference in her team in the postseason, Shea said: “Honestly, just knowing what we’re working for, and wanting to be a top team in Fredericksburg. To be in the state championship is amazing, and we want to represent the area well tomorrow.”
GREAT BRIDGE 1, CHANCELLOR 0
After losing 2–0 to Great Bridge in the pandemic-delayed spring state final, the Chargers craved a rematch. They got one, but fell just short again.
After the Wildcats’ Hannah Higgins scored Friday’s only goal with 13.2 seconds left in the first quarter, the Chargers (19–2) picked up their intensity and spent the majority of the time in Great Bridge’s defensive end of the field.
They never got the equalizer—though not for lack of trying.
Ella Newman actually put the ball in the cage with less than three minutes left in regulation, but the officials instead awarded Chancellor a penalty corner—one of five it earned in the final two minutes.
“It was hard to watch,” Wildcats coach Katie Duke said, “but I’ve got a lot of faith in my goalie [Payton Belby]. She came up big.”
Finally, Chancellor was awarded a penalty stroke as time expired. Senior Kaitlyn Bestick’s attempt sailed wide right of the goal, sparking an explosion of contrasting emotions.
“One hundred times out of 100, I would pick Bestick to take that penalty,” Chancellor coach Jim Larkin said. “She’s our best player and our best stroker. Today, it just went wide.”
Afterwards, Larkin engaged in a group hug with his nine seniors, many of whom were freshmen on the 2018 state championship team, and an extended individual hug with Bestick, the Region 4C player of the year who plans to play lacrosse at George Mason University.
“This loss doesn’t define their legacy,” Larkin said of his graduating class. “They won a state championship, played in another state final and two state semifinals. I’m proud of them.”
