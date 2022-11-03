High school field hockey: Courtland shuts out Chancellor, claims Region 4C title

Passion, resilience and grit. That is what fans witnessed Thursday at the Region 4C championship matchup between Courtland and host Chancellor.

The Cougars shut out the Chargers in a 3–0 regional final win, earning the regional champion title and allowing Courtland to host the state quarterfinal next week.

Both team came into the first half looking to get on the board first and after a lot of chances and opportunities, neither team was able to score in the first quarter.

Everything changed in the second half as the Cougars were able to find the net, not just once but twice within the span of three minutes.

Paige Stevens assisted Chloe Davis, a senior center forward, in finding the back of the net first, giving Courtland the early lead.

“I was at the top of the circle and saw she (the goalie) was kinda far up, so I took that shot. I was quite sure if it was going to go in, but I saw it go in,” Davis said. “I was just really relieved.”

Almost immediately afterwards, Chancellor drove downfield, looking to respond with its own goal. However, the Chargers were unsuccessful.

Later at the 8:53 mark, Delaney Holloran scored the second goal that secured the Cougars’ first-half lead off another assist by Stevens.

In the fourth quarter, Kelsie Ashwood secured the Cougars’ region title after driving in a third goal off a corner play from Natalie Holt.

The Chargers came up short on several key opportunities, but they continued to fight and pushed to try to score.

This is not the first time head coach Skyler Medley was part of a regional champion Courtland team.

“The last time this team won a regional championship was 2017 and I was part of that. It hasn’t happened since then so to come here and do it on our home turf is awesome,” she said.

This the fifth consecutive regional match in which the Chargers have played in and despite the result, they still have more to show as they also advance to the state quarterfinal.

Chancellor head coach James Larkin is looking ahead to the Chargers road game on Tuesday and looks at the change of scenery in a positive manner.

“Sometimes it’s good to get on the road and get away from the tension of the local,” he said. “Where you go somewhere new, somewhere where you can just go ahead and play.”

Both teams now look forward to the state semifinal games that will be played next week on Tuesday.