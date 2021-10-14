High school field hockey: Fredericksburg Christian at Fredericksburg Academy

Veteran Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto will undergo knee replacement surgery in the near future, and she wears a bulky brace that limits her movement.

But when the Falcons executed a perfect corner opportunity in their 11-1 victory over visiting Fredericksburg Christian School Thursday afternoon, Moschetto leaped from her seat as if there was no issue with her knee.

The Falcons had been discussing more efficiency on corners and installed one particular play during the game.

“It was exactly the way we envisioned it happening,” Moschetto said. “So when you can see those things on the fly and just tell them what to do and they figure it out, it’s just an awesome feeling. I forget about my knee at that point. Nothing hurts then. Winning cures all.”

The Falcons (10–0, 4–0 Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) have been doing plenty of winning this season and throughout Moschetto’s tenure. The school has captured six Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships.

Moschetto believes this squad has what it takes to add a seventh banner.