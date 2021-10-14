High school field hockey: Fredericksburg Christian at Fredericksburg Academy

Veteran Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto will undergo knee replacement surgery in the near future, and she wears a bulky brace that limits her movement.
But when the Falcons executed a perfect corner opportunity in their 11-1 victory over visiting Fredericksburg Christian School Thursday afternoon, Moschetto leaped from her seat as if there was no issue with her knee.
The Falcons had been discussing more efficiency on corners and installed one particular play during the game.
“It was exactly the way we envisioned it happening,” Moschetto said. “So when you can see those things on the fly and just tell them what to do and they figure it out, it’s just an awesome feeling. I forget about my knee at that point. Nothing hurts then. Winning cures all.”
The Falcons (10–0, 4–0 Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) have been doing plenty of winning this season and throughout Moschetto’s tenure. The school has captured six Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships.
Moschetto believes this squad has what it takes to add a seventh banner.
“This team has all the makings of a championship team by far,” Moschetto said. “I think that the biggest thing that this group of girls has going for it is that they are all about teamwork and not individual accomplishments. They really work hard in games and practices to incorporate everybody into what we’re doing.”
The Falcons, whose next game is Oct. 26 at Foxcroft. were paced Thursday by senior Ashley Luce with three goals and three assists. Sophomore Charlotte Dreany added three goals, including the tip-in on the corner that excited Moschetto. Dreany also contributed two assists.
Ava Smith scored FCS's goal on an assist from Grayson Scott.
Dreany applauded her teammates for staying focused despite the loss of two starters to injury on Wednesday. The Falcons had to reshuffle their lineup but there was no drop-off against FCS.
“We didn’t worry that everything was changing,” Dreany said. “We played the game that we knew we could and we didn’t freak out. We kept passing the ball.”
In addition to Luce and Dreany, Hope Amberger and Brooke Sims scored two goals apiece. Kylie Amberger added one goal and two assists. Hope Amberger also recorded an assist, while Josie LeDoux added two assists.
Luce, who will continue playing at Newberry (S.C.) College after graduation, said the team’s free-flowing communication is integral to its success.
“We all listen to each other really well,” she said.
Kylie Amberger, a Bridgewater College commit, said the team’s camaraderie is what makes it special. She said when the Falcons see each other at on game days, “we’re always hyping each other up.”
“We just trust each other,” Kylie Amberger said. “We’re not afraid to give each other an opportunity. We pass the ball so that everybody can have a touch.”
