High school field hockey: Independence hands Stafford first loss in Region 5B final

The Stafford field hockey team crafted plenty of memorable moments through its unbeaten run to the Region 5D championship game.

Following a 2–0 loss to visiting Independence on Thursday night, Indians head coach Bryce Barnes would rather her team just forget.

“They need to not remember this one,” Barnes said. “They can let it hurt tonight, and for the next game going forward they just need to pull their grit out, play for each other and play Stafford hockey.”

Through 19 games this season, the Indians (19–1) had yet to trail while surrendering a grand total of four goals. Independence added two to that total midway through the first half.

“They were fast, they had had great stick skills,” said Stafford senior captain Cam DeLeva. “But it’s something that we adjusted to quickly. I think maybe it’s something we hadn’t seen before, but as the game went on we definitely adjusted and I think we held our own.”

Both statistically and from a possession standpoint, Stafford hung right with a technical and talented Tigers team it managed to upset 2–1 in last year’s final in Ashburn.

“We were out for a little redemption,” Independence coach Jennifer Darrow said.

The Tigers struck first off a corner with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter. Stafford turned away the initial shot with a defensive save before Maddie Di Luigi deposited the rebound. Independence, which held a 5–4 edge in corners, went ahead 2–0 on a fast break counterattack after stymying a Stafford corner.

“They just caught us on our heels twice, two mess-ups,” Barnes said. “I would say we dominated the possession in that game, it’s just unfortunate we didn’t finish.”

Both teams advance to next week’s Class 5 state tournament, with Stafford traveling to Midlothian on Tuesday. Independence will host Mills Godwin that same night.

“We’re going to put this one behind us,” DeLeva said. “We’re going to work hard tomorrow in practice, and we’re going to go into that game ready, because we want it bad.”