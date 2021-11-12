 Skip to main content
High school field hockey: James Monroe fall to Poquoson in Class 3 semifinal
High school field hockey: James Monroe fall to Poquoson in Class 3 semifinal

Erin Cunningham hugged nearly all of her players Friday following James Monroe’s 3–1 Class 3 state field hockey semifinal loss to Poquoson, but her embrace with Sam Black lasted longest.

The senior goaltender’s 21 saves kept JM (17–3) competitive until the end in a game in which that the Islanders dominated possession and field position.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve seen her play,” Cunningham said. “She always rises to the occasion.”

The Yellow Jackets had their chances. After Avery Jackson looped a backhand shot over Black’s head to give Poquoson a quick 1–0 lead 2:16 into the game, Grace Maynard tied it for JM on a rebound early in the second period. But less than five minutes later, Allison Teubert made it 2–1 for Poquoson.

Celie Constantine’s apparent game-tying goal off a corner with five minutes left in the third period was ruled too high. And early in the fourth period, JM forced six consecutive corners, but couldn’t get the ball past Islanders goalie Jordan Ivey.

“We knew we’d have to convert our chances, because they’re such a great team,” Cunningham said.

Sydney Baggett’s goal with 2:41 left clinched it for the Islanders, who will face Tabb for the state title Saturday at Courtland. It also and ended the careers of JM’s seven seniors, who won state titles in 2018 and 2019 before falling just short the past two years.

“I asked everyone in the huddle if they gave everything they had, and they all said yes,” Cunningham said. I can’t ask for more than that.”

