High school field hockey: James Monroe shuts out Courtland

Leading 1–0 at intermission, the Jacket players and coaches were concerned that the Cougars might be able to gain momentum in the second half. That changed when Grace Maynard and Ginny Beringer scored within a two-minute span, giving the Jackets a 3–0 advantage with 12:18 left in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Maynard netted her second goal following the Jackets’ 12th corner, and Kelsey Reviello and Ciaran Cubbage closed out the scoring. Maddie Tierney and Reviello were credited with assists as well.

“That’s one of our biggest strengths: so many of our girls are so versatile and skilled in different areas. Whenever one is lacking, then another will pick it up,” said JM coach Erin Cunningham, who herself went to the state playoffs three times while splitting her school time between Stafford and JM.

“Our team is really strong even though we are fairly young. Everyone on our team is vocal, even the younger girls.”

Shaking off a fourth-quarter leg cramp, Maynard commented: “Knowing going in the week since we had three games, we really had to buckle down because Courtland and Eastern View are our toughest games. The intensity throughout the weekend has been really up 100 percent.”