High school field hockey: James Monroe shuts out Courtland

Following an intense winter season with their travel club team, the James Monroe Yellow Jackets are poised and ready to make a serious run at the state field hockey playoffs.
“There’s obviously a lot of pressure, but we’re not going to allow that to affect our season and our play to the future,” said sophomore Sarah Rigual, who had an assist and directed many of JM’s offensive excursions in Tuesday’s 6–0 victory over Courtland at Maury Stadium.
“We’re good at stopping our balls and setting up our press--being in the right spot on the field all the time. We have been playing with each other for so long, we know where we are and where we are supposed to be.”
It was JM’s Battlefield District opener following a 6–0 blanking of George Mason in which Rigual scored five goals. The Cougars fell to 2–1 overall, 1–1 in district play.
JM’s Lillian Hutcherson accounted for the lone goal in the first half, positioning hersellf at the left post to score before Cougar goalie Kylie Watkins could respond. Watkins had nine saves on the day.
Earlier, JM defender Celie Constantine made a stellar play, racing to the right sideline to break up a potential scoring threat. JM had 16 corners while attempting 24 shots. Courtland was without a corners or shot attempts.
Leading 1–0 at intermission, the Jacket players and coaches were concerned that the Cougars might be able to gain momentum in the second half. That changed when Grace Maynard and Ginny Beringer scored within a two-minute span, giving the Jackets a 3–0 advantage with 12:18 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Maynard netted her second goal following the Jackets’ 12th corner, and Kelsey Reviello and Ciaran Cubbage closed out the scoring. Maddie Tierney and Reviello were credited with assists as well.
“That’s one of our biggest strengths: so many of our girls are so versatile and skilled in different areas. Whenever one is lacking, then another will pick it up,” said JM coach Erin Cunningham, who herself went to the state playoffs three times while splitting her school time between Stafford and JM.
“Our team is really strong even though we are fairly young. Everyone on our team is vocal, even the younger girls.”
Shaking off a fourth-quarter leg cramp, Maynard commented: “Knowing going in the week since we had three games, we really had to buckle down because Courtland and Eastern View are our toughest games. The intensity throughout the weekend has been really up 100 percent.”
JM is scheduled to play at Eastern View on Wednesday, then return home to play Spotsylvania on Thursday. Courtland is slated to entertain King George on Thursday.
Shooting for a fourth straight Class 3 state title, the Jackets appear to have the skills and player depth to make a strong playoff push through the Region 3 and state playoffs. (No district tournament is scheduled).
It also helps to have a solid coaching staff. “Our coaches are amazing,” said Rigual, whose older sister Morgan plays for the University of Delaware. “They help with our positives: our mental toughness, staying positive throughout the game and uplifting each other. Staying positive for another state championship.”
