High school field hockey: JM's Rigual shows patience, dedication to return from knee injury

It all came down to one moment.

One shot to score the game winner for state finals. There was no doubt that it would come down to then-freshman Sarah Rigual, and she delivered the 2019 state VHSL state field hockey championship to James Monroe in overtime against Poquoson.

That excitement was followed by repeated frustration, though.

Rigual’s sophomore season got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Once the season started up again in the spring, she suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the regional match of her sophomore season and was unable to play in her junior year.

“Immediately I knew something was wrong because it felt like my knee went numb,” Rigual said. “It was a feeling of defeat almost because I felt like myself and my team were on such a good roll that season and I had such high hopes for us.”

Despite her injury, Rigual did not stop working towards her goal, returning to play for one last season.

“She always put on a brave face,” JM coach Erin Cunningham said. “She contributed what she could and did the things that she could.”

Rigual took the opportunity during her injury to grow as a leader without being on the field. She tried to set an example of working hard in order to overcome obstacles by following her rehabilitation plan and putting in the extra work when needed.

“Once she started physical therapy, she did what she could at practice, she was running while the other girls were working on things and doing ab exercises,” Cunningham said. “She got so strong over the year that she couldn’t play. I think that’s why she is going to excel this season.”

Even while injured, Rigual put in the work to be able to not only return to the field for her senior year, but she also worked hard in order to commit to playing Division-I field hockey at the University of Delaware, where her sister Morgan is a senior midfielder.

“They were one of the few schools that knew that I could overcome this and I would still be the best player I could possibly be after I overcame my injury,” she said.

Her family continued to be supportive, whether it was biking behind her to make sure she was okay on a run or even passing the ball to her in drills.

Rigual shares he love for the sport not only with her sister, but her mother, Cory, who also played at JM.

Rigual said that it was nice to be able to share special moments in her career with her mom in the coaching role to push her to be her best.

“ I never imagined that they would play and win multiple state championships for my high school,” Cory said. “The roller coaster of emotions that come with competition has really forced us to learn to communicate but has also made our relationship so close. I would not change a thing.”

Rigual says that the end goal for this season is to win states but also wants the team to come together as a family and to support each other through everything.

“I believe we have the ability to be successful,” she said.