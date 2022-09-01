High school field hockey preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Nicki Anderson

Top returners: Sr. F Mia Sanchez, Sr. MF Olivia Ohleger, Sr. D Riley Goger.

Top newcomers: So. Reilly Desmond, Fr. Emily Craddock.

Outlook: The Black-Hawks will attempt to integrate talented youngsters with their returning veterans in a quest to contend in the district.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Julie Spinelli

Last season: 9-8 (6-5 district, third place)

Top returners: Sr. F Kendall Loescher, Jr. MF Morgan Mesterhazy, Jr. MF Evie Detar, Sr. MF Emma Pare, So. D Maddie Tiapa, Sr. F Elise Benoit, Sr. F C’yanna Cannon.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF Lexie Kindel, Jr. D Kate Shoaf, Fr. D Grace McPeak.

Outlook: Returning first-team all-district picks Loescher and Mesterhazy lead a veteran squad that is looking forward to equal footing on its new turf field.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Amy LaFleur

Last season: 10-9 (7-8 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Natalie LaFleur, Sr. D Kyla Ross, Sr. D Claudia Painter, Jr. MF/D Bayleigh Valentine, Jr. MF Teagan Cork, So. F Kyra Saunders, Sr. D Jordyn Grace.

Top newcomers: Fr. F/MF Anneliese Harmon, Fr. F/MF Hayden Gayle.

Outlook: The Panthers have five returning senior starters, including first-team all-district selection LaFleur to lead the offense.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Libby Allwine

Last season: 13-4 (10-4 district)

Top returners: Sr. Kat Druiett Sr. Sophia Marquez, Sr. Gina Slupek, Jr. Alivia Boatwright, So. Sierra Crews.

Top newcomers: Fr. Kaylah Eashoo, Fr. Fallon Dismukes.

Outlook: After falling short of of regional play last fall, the Wildcats will try to rebound behind a core of returners and several promising freshmen.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Joanne Szymanski

Top returners: Sr. D Caroline Antonucci,, Sr. D Maddie Flake, So. D Sam Middleton. Jr. MF Savannah Learn, Jr. MF Peyton Winter, So. MF Reidy Farrell, Sr. F Gigi Cannon, Sr. F Naomi Glass.

Top newcomers: Fr. F/MF Madison Gagnon, Fr. F/MF Abbey McCabe, Fr. GK Shania Prather, Fr. D Marissa Scenters, Fr. D Elle Smith, Fr. MF Haley Walsh.

Outlook: A large group of freshmen join an experienced nucleus to give the Wolverine optimism for improvement.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Rebecca Williams

Last season: 6-10 (4-8 district)

Top returners: Sr. MF Caroline Dedecker Sr. F Kayleigh Sullivan, Jr. F Savannah Waite, Jr. MF Emma Houff, Jr. D Elayne Goldstein, Jr. MF/D Olivia Long 11th, So. D Kyndra Peyton, So. GK Leah Maliszewski.

Top newcomers: Sr. MF Kaydence Anderko, Jr. GK Molly Schnellenberger, Fr. F Madison Stevens.

Outlook: The Bears reached the district final last year and will try to take the next step behind four-year starters Dedecker and Sullivan.

STAFFORD

Coach: Bryce Barnes

Last season: 23-1, district champions.

Top returners: Jr. Addison Kahn, So. Madison Patton, Sr. Skylar Duffy, Sr. Camryn DeLeva, Jr. Coco Wallace, Sr. Braelynn Greenlaw.

Top newcomers: Fr. Tori Bove, So. Jenah Chase, So. Hailey Lemke.

Outlook: The defending district champions will rely on an experienced crew and talented newcomers in their bid to stay on top.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Dena Kappler

Last season: 5-12

Top returners: Sr. F Lili Smith, Sr. F Mya Gerber, Sr. D Makailee McCarthy.

Top newcomers: Fr. MF Hope Shannon, Fr. MF Sam Moore, Fr. MF Briyah Powell.

Outlook: Six seniors and a promising group of freshmen hope to point the Cavaliers upward in a competitive district.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Jim Larkin

Last season: 18-2, state semifinalists.

Top returners: Sr. Lindsay Loar, So. Maia Fissel, So. Maddie Anderson.

Top newcomers: Fr. Ellen Gallagher , Jr. Ally Berkes.

Outlook: The Chargers must replace nine seniors from a state semifinalist team that outscored opponents 118-5. Loar, a second-team all-state pick, takes over as a team leader.

COURTLAND

Coach: Skylar Medley

Last season: 13-8, Class 4 state finalists.

Top returners: Sr. D/MF Natalie Holt, Sr. F Chloe Davis, Sr. F Delaney Holloran, Jr. MF Kelsie Ashwood, Sr. D Madison Watts.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Libby Snow, So. MF Brianna Walsh, So. GK Ellie Shoaf.

Outlook: Holt, a first-team all-state performer, is one of several returning starters from an overachieving team that reached the state final for the first time since 2005.

CULPEPER

Coach: Cathy Uribe

Last season: 9-7

Top returners: Sr. Kourtney Pillow, Sr. Maddie Smoot, Sr. Faith Moore.

Top newcomers: Jr. Elizabeth Staton.

Outlook: The Blue Devils have just three seniors and a new coach, but hope to remain competitive in a challenging district.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Liz Schumacher

Last season:

Top returners: Sr. F/MF Miller Haught, Sr. MF Sara Shrader, Sr. D Nora Reutin, Sr. D Viv Vesuna.

Top newcomers: So. MF Ellie Twomey, Fr. F Calin Renell, Jr. F Charleigh Schumidt, So. D Campbell Lee, So. D Vera Vesuna.

Outlook: Haught and Shrader form the nucleus of a veteran team that should contend in a strong district race.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Erin Cunningham

Last season: 19-4 (12-1 district), Region 3B champion.

Top returners: Sr. MF Kelsey Reviello, Sr. MF Sarah Rigual, Sr. MF/D Ashley Shoffner, Sr. D Katie Boyd.

Top newcomers: So. F Addyson Hough, So. GK Addie Oakes, Jr. GK Alyssa Layton, So. D Grace Crow, So. F Claire Dumont.

Outlook: Division I commitments Reviello (Michigan) and Rigual (Delaware) lead a strong midfield for a team with title aspirations. Rigual missed last season with a torn ACL.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Alexis Sheehan

Last season: 4-12

Top returners: Sr. GK Aline Puentes, Sr. D Alyssa Tonetti, Jr. F Kaitlyn Dameron.

Top newcomers: Eighth-grader Emma Peters.

Outlook: After losing eight seniors to graduation, the Foxes will look to a young nucleus and the return of the JV program in their rebuilding efforts.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Kelsey Link

Last season: 2-14 (1-13 district)

Top returners: Sr. MF Kayleigh Nelson, Jr. D Taylor Coomer.

Top newcomers: Mak Robinson.

Outlook: With several returning experienced players, the Knights hope to close the gap on their Battlefield District rivals.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Meredith Williamson

Last season: 3-13

Top returners: Jr. F Mallory Greslick, Sr. MF Alexis Fickes.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Lauren King, Sr. D Nicole Creel, Fr. F Ella Gregowich, Fr. Lorelei Choi.

Outlook: The Lions will rely on a host of youngsters to try to move up in the Jefferson District standings.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Karen Moschetto

Last season: 17-0, VISAA Division II state champions.

Top returners: Sr. GK Emma Clements, Sr. MF Hope Amberger, Jr. MF Charlotte Dreany, Jr. F Brooke Sims.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Lillian Brady, 8th-grade F Taylor Moss.

Outlook: Four key members of last year’s state title team graduated, leaving a squad composed mainly of freshmen and sophomore to uphold the school’s lofty tradition.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jody Scott

Last season: 6-5

Top returners: Jr. F Ella Webb, So. MF Becca Medina, Jr. D Christy Myers.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Isabelle DiBlasi, Jr. GK Elektra Gallegoas.

Outlook: The Eagles graduated three all-conference standouts, including leading scorer Grayson Scott (now at Longwood), and will look to a young nucleus for leadership.