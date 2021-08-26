High school field hockey preview: Chancellor seniors want to go out with another title

Kaitlyn Bestick figured it would be easier.
As a precocious freshman in 2018, she produced the ultimate game-winning goal in Chancellor’s Class 4 field hockey state championship victory over Eastern View, a day after scoring twice in a semifinal triumph over Midlothian.
“I was so young,” she says now. “I don’t know if I fully appreciated that win.”
It was easy to assume more championships would follow. But while the Chargers have remained a power, they hit a roadblock in the form of Great Bridge in each of the past two postseasons, including a 2-0 state final loss during the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season.
Now, Bestick and eight other seniors are down to their final shot--one they’re not taking lightly.
“They know what they need to do,” said Jim Larkin, the Virginia High School Hall of Fame coach who has led the Chargers to five state titles (and five runner-up finishes) in the past 20 years. “They just need to push harder to get over the top.”
Larkin had a long, heart-to-hear conversation with his players after the most recent loss to Great Bridge, which could have been even more lopsided if not for some spectacular saves by goalie Regan Bestick, Kaitlyn’s twin sister.
Larkin emphasized that his nine returning seniors--as well as the rest of his players--would need to improve their fitness and skill level to get past the likes of Great Bridge, The Wildcats have played in four of the past five state title games, and bring back Julia Foren (who scored twice in the state final) and fellow senior standout Madi Wiley.
“They’re a fast team with a lot of skill,” Reagan Bestick said. “They’re used to playing top-level competition. We needed to be much more prepared. For a lot of our team, it was their first time playing in a state title game.”
By all accounts, the Chargers took Larkin’s advice to heart. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the players gathered for conditioning drills during the summer.
And the early results have been encouraging. The Chargers trounced Louisa 11-0 in their opener Monday behind three goals apiece from Kaitlyn Bestick and fellow senior Ella Newman.
The Besticks sensed a strong team bond develop during the summer, built on the desire to avenge last spring’s loss--and possibly to prove a point to the team’s demanding coach.
“[Larkin] expects the best from us. I totally understand why he was upset [in the spring]. We built a real chemistry--sometimes out of our disliking of coach Larkin,” Kaitlyn Bestick said with a laugh.
Larkin doesn’t like to compare teams. But he thinks this year’s squad, which also features senior standouts Ashely Coleman, Izzy Gregory, Caitlyn Bergemann, and Ellie Byram, has similar potential to past championship editions.
He’s stressed to his players--particularly Newman and Kaitlyn Bestick, who made the varsity team as freshmen in 2018--that only his back-to-back state title teams in 2012 and ‘13 --can claim to be two-time champions.
“They have the opportunity to do something that none of our other teams have done. Hopefully, that starts setting in. ... Hopefully, that starts to click,” he said. “A lot of these kinds won’t play again after this season. We want to see if they can finish it.”
He’s also warned that anything can derail championship hopes: a fluke goal, overconfidence or even a virus outbreak like the one that has caused Chancellor’s volleyball team to postpone the start of its season and delayed a JV football game scheduled for this week.
The message apparently is getting through. Kaitlyn Bestick certainly plans to seize the day.
“It’s always in the back of our minds that it’s our last opportunity to get to a major stage,” she said. “I hope we can win a second state title as a bookend to my career.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443