High school field hockey: Stafford shows no mercy in rout of Mountain View

Stafford unleashed 17 shots on goal and was awarded six corner opportunities. By contrast, Mountain View (2-1) had neither for the game. Late in the first half, the Wildcats’ Alivia Boatwright and Allie Croley mounted a potential scoring drive, but time expired before either could get a shot attempt off.

“We have a few combinations [on defense] where we can switch people in and out,” said Indians coach Robin Woodie, who recognized the Wildcats’ players and coaches for never giving up. “Emily Schneider and Elissa Bustamante have been in the program for four years and Sydney Duffy and two sophomores [playing on defense].’’

About the change of seasons for field hockey, Woodie added: “It’s very different. We only had two weeks before our first game. We weren’t able to do the conditioning we normally do, but they were biting at the bit to come back.’’

Thus far, sisters Addyson and Caitlyn Kahn have not recorded a single save in goal supported by the strong Indian defense. Addyson, a freshman, was making her second start as Caitlyn strives to recover from tendinitis in her left foot. The star goaltender is still practicing with the team and giving her sister support, hoping to resume play following a follow-up visit with her doctor later this month.