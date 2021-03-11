High school field hockey: Stafford shows no mercy in rout of Mountain View

Neither a shortened season nor shorter games seem to upset the undefeated Stafford field hockey team.
Thursday’s showdown against long-time rival Mountain View turned into a one-sided affair with the Indians’ Lexi Bove netting the first goal off Alaina McCoy’s crossing pass 50 seconds into the contest and sophomore Braelynn Greenlaw closing out the scoring with 14.6 seconds left in the third quarter en route to a 7-0 victory.
In all three of Stafford’s wins, play was stopped after the third period concluded due to the six-goal differential (mercy) rule.
“Once getting the goals up, we couldn’t slow down at all,” said the Towson University-bound Bove, who finished with two goals and an assist. “We knew they [the Wildcats] were going to come back even harder: So we had to play our game the entire time.”
With five different players scoring, MCoy indicated the team’s success hinges on being diverse. “We don’t want to have just one person scoring all the goals,” said the Randolph-Macon College bound senior, who had two assists to go with her one goal. “[Then] it’s easy for the other team. I think it is great we have different players each scoring so they don’t know who is getting the ball.”
Olivia Stocks scored a pair of goals and had one assist. Lauren Doty had a goal as well, and Alyssa Iannarelli and Sydney Duffy were credited with assists.
Stafford unleashed 17 shots on goal and was awarded six corner opportunities. By contrast, Mountain View (2-1) had neither for the game. Late in the first half, the Wildcats’ Alivia Boatwright and Allie Croley mounted a potential scoring drive, but time expired before either could get a shot attempt off.
“We have a few combinations [on defense] where we can switch people in and out,” said Indians coach Robin Woodie, who recognized the Wildcats’ players and coaches for never giving up. “Emily Schneider and Elissa Bustamante have been in the program for four years and Sydney Duffy and two sophomores [playing on defense].’’
About the change of seasons for field hockey, Woodie added: “It’s very different. We only had two weeks before our first game. We weren’t able to do the conditioning we normally do, but they were biting at the bit to come back.’’
Thus far, sisters Addyson and Caitlyn Kahn have not recorded a single save in goal supported by the strong Indian defense. Addyson, a freshman, was making her second start as Caitlyn strives to recover from tendinitis in her left foot. The star goaltender is still practicing with the team and giving her sister support, hoping to resume play following a follow-up visit with her doctor later this month.
Noting the team’s stamina and sharp play thus far, McCoy pointed out: “We did conditioning outside of field hockey before we even started to make sure were in shape and we worked on our skills so we would be ready.”
And Bove noted the team’s mindset with a twist to the ‘play every game one at a time’ approach. “Making every game like it is the last,” said Bove, remembering the Indians’ setback in the Class 5 state playoff last season.
On Tuesday, Mountain View will be at home against Brooke Point. On Thursday, Stafford entertains Massaponax.
Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440