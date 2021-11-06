 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school field hockey state tournament pairings
0 comments

High school field hockey state tournament pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 5

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Prince George at Stafford

Independence at Deep Run

Nansemond River at Frank Cox

First Colonial at Gloucester

VHSL CLASS 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Loudoun County at Chancellor, 5 p.m.

Courtland at Heritage

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Great Bridge

Jamestown at Mechanicsville

VHSL CLASS 3

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Bruton at James Monroe, 6

York at Monticello, 6

Meridian at Tabb

Maggie Walker at Poquoson

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

TBD at Fredericksburg Christian

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High school football: Live Scoreboard

H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard... Get all your updates throughout the night right here. Check back regularly. Later tonight's once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert