High school field hockey state tournament pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 5
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Prince George at Stafford
Independence at Deep Run
Nansemond River at Frank Cox
First Colonial at Gloucester
VHSL CLASS 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Loudoun County at Chancellor, 5 p.m.
Courtland at Heritage
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Great Bridge
Jamestown at Mechanicsville
VHSL CLASS 3
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Bruton at James Monroe, 6
York at Monticello, 6
Meridian at Tabb
Maggie Walker at Poquoson
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
TBD at Fredericksburg Christian
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!