High school field hockey: Stocks leads Stafford past Mountain View

Stafford senior Olivia Stocks uses terms like “flat and through” and “two-touch” to describe her team’s style of hockey.
But what the William & Mary recruit really means is that the Indians are a collective, a quick swell of blue and gold that, given sufficient energy, will crash into the opponent’s circle with all the force of a tidal wave.
“It’s always: ‘We before me,’” Stocks explained. “We hit hard every practice, every single game.”
On Wednesday, the beneficiary of said unselfishness just happened to be Stocks. The senior captain drove home the only two goals in Stafford’s 2–0 victory over rival Mountain View.
“She’s a great hitter, but she’s also a great distributor,” first-year Stafford head coach Bryce Barnes said of Stocks. “She makes things happen for us.”
And she made them happen quickly. Stocks scored off the game’s first corner, calming the insert and navigating a low shot through a cluttered box to give the Indians a 1-0 advantage with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
That score stood until halftime, at which point Barnes issued her players a simple-yet-stern reminder: “You’re Stafford.”
“Having a first real, competitive game always tests that toughness,” Barnes said.
Both teams entered undefeated (and largely untested) by their schedules to date. The Indians (8–0) have so far run roughshod over both local competition and northern Virginia heavyweights like W.T. Woodson and Robinson in tournament play.
Prior to Wednesday, the Wildcats (9–1) had encountered similar token resistance. But Mountain View won’t lack for areas of improvement before the teams square off again on Monday.
“Stafford’s our toughest competition in the district and the region,” Wildcats senior Meghan Hyatt said. “Knowing we’ve got stuff to work on, it definitely humbles us, I think. We know what we’ve got to work on.”
Stocks offered the Indians a cushion at the 11:31 mark in the third quarter, pivoting and driving home a shot not too dissimilar to her first tally.
Stafford, which held a 6–3 edge in penalty corners, saw its shutout preserved when sliding goalkeeper Caitlyn Kahn parried a Mountain View attempt inside the final 30 seconds.
“I think moving forward we just need to start strong,” Barnes said. “Sometimes it takes us a minute to get into our groove, but when we come out strong, we’re unstoppable.”
Before the teams meet again Monday in their rescheduled game at Mountain View, Stafford hosts Brooke Point on Thursday.
