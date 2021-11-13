High school field hockey, VISAA D-II championship: Fredericksburg Academy wins 7th title in shootout

Goalkeeper Emma Clements turned back three shots in overtime after stopping 24 shots during regulation and Kylie Amberger scored the game-winning goal to lift Fredericksburg Academy to a 2–2 (3–0 SO) victory over top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate and claim the VISAA Division II state championship Saturday.
The victory capped a perfect 17–0 season for the Falcons. The title is the seventh in the program's history.
The Falcons took a first-quarter lead on Annika Luce's conversion of a rebound off a corner shot. After Cape Henry knotted the game at 1–1, Ashley Luce chased down a ball on the end line and snuck it into the Cape Henry net to give Fredericksburg Academy a 2–1 lead entering halftime.
Cape Henry tied the contest up against in the third quarter and the teams battled to the end of regulation, where the game went into a 7-on-7 overtime. Neither team scored, so a shootout commenced.
Charlotte Dreany and Luce made their shots while Clements stoned Cape Henry's offerings. Amberger then drilled the game-winner.