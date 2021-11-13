 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school field hockey, VISAA D-II championship: Fredericksburg Academy wins 7th title in shootout
0 comments

High school field hockey, VISAA D-II championship: Fredericksburg Academy wins 7th title in shootout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Goalkeeper Emma Clements turned back three shots in overtime after stopping 24 shots during regulation and Kylie Amberger scored the game-winning goal to lift Fredericksburg Academy to a 2–2 (3–0 SO) victory over top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate and claim the VISAA Division II state championship Saturday.

The victory capped a perfect 17–0 season for the Falcons. The title is the seventh in the program's history.

The Falcons took a first-quarter lead on Annika Luce's conversion of a rebound off a corner shot. After Cape Henry knotted the game at 1–1, Ashley Luce chased down a ball on the end line and snuck it into the Cape Henry net to give Fredericksburg Academy a 2–1 lead entering halftime.

Cape Henry tied the contest up against in the third quarter and the teams battled to the end of regulation, where the game went into a 7-on-7 overtime. Neither team scored, so a shootout commenced.

Charlotte Dreany and Luce made their shots while Clements stoned Cape Henry's offerings. Amberger then drilled the game-winner.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High school football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.

Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert