High school field hockey, volleyball pairings
FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Friday’s semifinals

At Spotsylvania

Yorktown 7, Grassfield 1

Western Branch 2, Fairfax 0

Saturday’s final At Courtland

Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 4

VHSL CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

At Spotsylvania

First Colonial 5, Stafford 2

Frank Cox 2, Independence 0

Saturday’s final At Courtland

First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, 2

VHSL CLASS 4

Friday’s semifinals

At Massaponax

Courtland 5, Jamestown 0

Great Bridge 1, Chancellor 0

Saturday’s final At Courtland

Courtland vs. Great Bridge, noon

VHSL CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

At Massaponax

Tabb 5, Monticello 0

Poquoson 3, James Monroe 1

Saturday’s final At Courtland

Tabb vs. Poquoson, 10 a.m.

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s semifinals

Fredericksburg Academy 5, Walsingham Academy 1

Cape Henry 7, Nansemond–Suffolk 0

Saturday’s final

Cape Henry vs. Fred. Academy, 1:30

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Warhill at Chancellor, 3

Atlee at Grafton, 7

Millbrook at Blacksburg, 1

Western Albemarle at Loudoun County, 6

VISAA DIVISION II

At Steward School

Friday’s semifinals

Nansemond–Suffolk 3, Fredericksburg Christian 1

Peninsula Catholic 3, Covenant 0

Saturday’s final

Semifinal winners

