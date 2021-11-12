High school field hockey, volleyball pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s semifinals
At Spotsylvania
Yorktown 7, Grassfield 1
Western Branch 2, Fairfax 0
Saturday’s final At Courtland
Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 4
VHSL CLASS 5
Friday’s semifinals
At Spotsylvania
First Colonial 5, Stafford 2
Frank Cox 2, Independence 0
Saturday’s final At Courtland
First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, 2
VHSL CLASS 4
Friday’s semifinals
At Massaponax
Courtland 5, Jamestown 0
Great Bridge 1, Chancellor 0
Saturday’s final At Courtland
Courtland vs. Great Bridge, noon
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s semifinals
At Massaponax
Tabb 5, Monticello 0
Poquoson 3, James Monroe 1
Saturday’s final At Courtland
Tabb vs. Poquoson, 10 a.m.
VISAA DIVISION II
Thursday’s semifinals
Fredericksburg Academy 5, Walsingham Academy 1
Cape Henry 7, Nansemond–Suffolk 0
Saturday’s final
Cape Henry vs. Fred. Academy, 1:30
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Warhill at Chancellor, 3
Atlee at Grafton, 7
Millbrook at Blacksburg, 1
Western Albemarle at Loudoun County, 6
VISAA DIVISION II
At Steward School
Friday’s semifinals
Nansemond–Suffolk 3, Fredericksburg Christian 1
Peninsula Catholic 3, Covenant 0