High school field hockey, volleyball pairings

FIELD HOCKEY
(all VHSL games at Courtland)
VHSL CLASS 6
Saturday’s final
Yorktown 1, Western Branch 0
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday’s final
Frank Cox 2, First Colonial 0
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday’s final
Great Bridge 2, Courtland 0
VHSL CLASS 3
Saturday’s final
Tabb 2, Poquoson 1
VISAA DIVISION II
Saturday’s final
Fredericksburg Academy 3, Cape Henry 2
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Warhill 3. Chancellor 2
Atlee at Grafton, late
Blacksburg 3, Millbrook 2
Loudoun County 3, Western Albemarle 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Warhill vs.
Atlee/Grafton winner
Blacksburg vs.
Loudoun County
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!