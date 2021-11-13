 Skip to main content
High school field hockey, volleyball pairings
FIELD HOCKEY

(all VHSL games at Courtland)

VHSL CLASS 6

Saturday’s final

Yorktown 1, Western Branch 0

VHSL CLASS 5

Saturday’s final

Frank Cox 2, First Colonial 0

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday’s final

Great Bridge 2, Courtland 0

VHSL CLASS 3

Saturday’s final

Tabb 2, Poquoson 1

VISAA DIVISION II

Saturday’s final

Fredericksburg Academy 3, Cape Henry 2

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Warhill 3. Chancellor 2

Atlee at Grafton, late

Blacksburg 3, Millbrook 2

Loudoun County 3, Western Albemarle 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Warhill vs.

Atlee/Grafton winner

Blacksburg vs.

Loudoun County

