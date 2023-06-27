Much has changed since the final whistle of the 2022 high school football season, with graduation, transfers and reclassification upending the old order.

Colonial Forge has been the area's only Class 6 school for the past several seasons, but all four of the Eagles' Stafford County rivals are moving up to the Virginia High School League's highest classification this fall to join them. Also graduating into tougher competition are powerful Louisa (from Class 4 to 5) and Caroline (3 to 4).

And Saint Michael, crowned 2022 VISAA Division III state champion by acclamation, plans to take a big step up in competition.

There's been little area head-coaching turnover, but several teams will be looking to new faces to replace graduated stars such as Ike Daniels (Mountain View), Donte Hawthorne (Colonial Forge) and Landon Wilson (Louisa), who are now on college rosters.

The VHSL released its master schedule on Monday, and the local private schools already have their fall slates mostly set. Here are games to mark on your calendar:

Week 1: Woodbridge at Colonial Forge

Ethen Horne was Woodbridge's starting quarterback in 2022. He has since transferred for Colonial Forge, where his first game will come against his former team. Horne (6-0, 182 pounds) is being recruited by Power 5 schools, and the Eagles hope he can bring stability and dynamic athleticism to a position that's been inconsistent for the past few seasons.

Week 2: Hampton at King George

The Crabbers finished just 3-8 last year, but they have a star linebacker (Anthony Reddick) who's committed to Maryland and have won a record 17 VHSL state titles. The Foxes are seeking their first, and with star receivers Chanz Wiggins and Mekhai White opening their senior seasons, there's no time like the present.

Week 3: Louisa at Massaponax

These two teams always play entertaining, high-scoring non-district games. Last year, the Panthers gave the Lions their closest regular-season game (30-22), and they'll be challenged again to contain Louisa's explosive sophomores, Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter.

Week 4: Eastern View at Brooke Point

This is another intriguing non-district game that should draw college scouts to watch the Cyclones' powerful linebacker/tight end Brett Clatterbaugh (Rivals' No. 4-ranked state prospect in the Class of 2025) and the Black-Hawks' versatile Daniel Coles (No. 32 in the Class of 2024).

Week 5: Massaponax at Mountain View

District play kicks off this week, and this matchup between perennial playoff teams rarely disappoints. The Wildcats lost lots of star power and will have to defend the Panthers' triple-option attack without the state's top-rated recruit, linebacker Kris Jones, who transferred to Fairfax for his senior season.

Week 6: Mountain View at Riverbend

These rivals shared the Commonwealth District title last season, with the Wildcats winning head to head. Both teams suffered significant graduation losses, but the Bears should have an edge in quarterback experience with Tanner Triplett returning for his senior year.

Week 7: Orange at Louisa

The Hornets enjoyed their best season (8-3) in two decades in 2022, but one of the low points was a 49-7 loss to the Jefferson District rival Lions. Alumnus Colston Bayless has succeeded Jesse Lohr as Orange's coach but will have his work cut out for him to end the Hornets' 15-year losing streak against Louisa.

Week 8: Caroline at King George

The Cavaliers made huge strides in coach Gerard Johnson's initial season, going 5-7 and earning their first playoff win in three decades. Their progress gets a challenging measuring stick against the Foxes, who beat them 49-0 in 2022 for their 12th straight win in the series.

Week 9: King George at Eastern View

The Battlefield District title could be on the line, as it was a year ago when the Foxes pulled out a 23-13 victory. Brian Lowery has rebuilt the Cyclones after a down stretch, but the Foxes enter the season with a 22-game district win streak and are the favorites until someone proves otherwise.

Week 10: Brooke Point at Riverbend

The Bears have won four straight times in this series, but last year's 35-23 victory was the most lopsided of the streak. These two teams always seem to play to the final gun, and as the season winds down, the Black-Hawks may need a win to earn their first regional playoff berth since 2019.

Week 11: Freedom-Woodbridge at Saint Michael

The Warriors won a VISAA state title in 2022 without taking the field in the postseason. With a slew of college prospects, they're seeking a higher level this fall, and it doesn't get much higher than Freedom, which set a VHSL scoring record (952 points) in going 15-0 and winning the Class 6 state title last fall.