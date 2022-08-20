High school football: After 39 years at James Monroe, Serbay returns to assist Stafford's program

They call it a “five man,” but on Wednesday afternoon a sixth figure loomed over the well-loved blue blocking sled on the far end of Stafford High School’s practice field.

At 72, Rich Serbay makes use of a black stool when dispensing the offensive line technique he’s accumulated over more than four decades of coaching high school football.

After two years away from the game that’s defined his adult identity, Serbay is no longer sitting on the sidelines. The longtime Fredericksburg-area gridiron fixture recently joined first-year Indians coach Jeff Drugatz’s staff as a assistant working with the offensive line.

In February 2020, Serbay was asked to step down as head coach of a James Monroe program he’d spent the previous 35 years cultivating. He was still processing the situation when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Serbay, who has diabetes and other health problems, didn’t risk pursuing other coaching opportunities as the virus spread.

“For two years, I felt like a hermit,” said Serbay, resting on his stool during a break between practice periods. “I felt like a caveman.”

His football mind, however, never lost its spark. He spent his time in isolation watching film, waiting for the day he could resume coaching. Drugatz was more than happy to extend that opportunity.

“The big thing is, he’s forgotten more football than I know,” said Drugatz, who’s inheriting a Stafford program that has lost its last 20 games. “His mind in itself is a benefit. For selfish reasons, I wanted him on staff.”

Serbay had a couple connections to Stafford’s program. He began his career as an Indians assistant in 1979, coaching there for three seasons. Allen Hicks, a former all-district lineman under Serbay at JM, just happens to be Stafford’s current principal. He was also recruited by Don Joy, the Indians’ offensive coordinator who served on his staff at JM.

More than anything, though, Serbay was driven to reclaim his coaching legacy.

“I want to end my career like a man,” Serbay said. “I felt like I didn’t end my career like a man when JM asked me to step down.”

The bulk of Stafford’s current roster had no idea of who their new assistant was or what he’d had accomplished—more than 250 wins and four AA, Division III state championships—just five miles to the south.

“The first time he showed up I didn’t know about him, but we learned pretty quick,” senior offensive lineman Ian Smith said. “He knows so much and he’s so great at portraying that.”

When he hired Serbay, Drugatz envisioned him attending practice just a couple of days a week in an advisory role. Much to his pleasant surprise, he hasn’t missed a day.

“He’s so full of freaking life when he comes here,” Drugatz said.

The first-year coach has entrusted Serbay with supervising the Indians’ weightlifting sessions. During games, he’ll review video footage with Indians linemen between series.

Serbay isn’t only happier now that’s he’s back in his element; he’s healthier, too.

“I’ve lost nine pounds out here,” he said with a grin and enough sweat on his brow to make a case that a 10th isn’t too far off. “It’s a lot of fun. And I can’t wait to get up and go to ... you could call it work, but to me it’s not work.”

In a twist that some Hollywood producers would dismiss as implausible, Stafford will open its regular season at home Aug. 26 hosting James Monroe, a program with which Serbay has just a bit of history.

When the topic came up, Serbay nodded. He was ready for this question.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “It’s going to be tough mentally. Because I built that program. I’m not bragging. I built that program. Thirty-nine years of my life went into that program. It’s going to be very hard.

“But like they say in the game, once you get your first pop, you forget everything and you start coaching. I think once the whistle blows, I’m going to be OK.”