High school football: After dominating first half, Louisa holds off Massaponax rally for third win

Louisa looked unstoppable in opening up a big first-half lead against Massaponax on Friday night, but the Lions (3–0) had to hang on for the win as the Panthers came roaring back in the fourth quarter.

Lions’ quarterback Landon Wilson connected on 12 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and ran in a fourth score, to give his team a 30–7 lead at the break.

“That’s just what they were giving us,” Louis coach Will Patrick said. “They’re a heavy blitz team, and we saw some things we could hopefully have some success with, and we did.”

He said the second half was tough, but the important thing was that the team held together and fought for the whole game.

“We had some adversity there in the second half,” he said, “but we were able to finish the football game.”

Patrick was especially pleased with his quarterback’s play.

“Landon Wilson played a great first half, and then he had a big run to seal the game late,” he said. “He’s just my everything guy. I’ve been coaching the kid for four years. He’s my QB 1. We just put the ball in his hands.”

Wilson preferred to give the credit to his teammates, and not just one or two.

“Dyzier Carter had a really big game. Takai Comfort made a really good catch on third down,” he said. “I could name every single player on this team. Cam Hawkins. Sam Klapak …

“The line played great. Some calls didn’t go our way,” Wilson said, referencing multiple big plays that were called back by penalties, which totaled more than 130 yards against Louisa. “But (the Lions linemen) stayed strong. Mental toughness was there. They kept blocking.”

Carter caught first-half passes for 219 yards and a score, while Hawkins and Austin Talley each caught a touchdown and Comfort had a crucial catch, while Savon Hiter had nine carries for 73 yards on the ground.

Massaponax (1–1), meanwhile, had trouble moving the ball early, except for one big play.

Donavan Phillips burst through the middle and outran everyone the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the first-quarter. It was the team’s only real forward progress in the half.

The second half looked like a completely different game.

Both teams were quiet in the third quarter, but a fumble recovery and a big return gave the Panthers the ball on Louisa’s 33-yard line with five minutes to play.

With Phillips and William Wiggins starting to find their stride, the Panthers scored quickly, finishing the drive with a quarterback sneak from Gabe Newby–Morris.

The Panthers then executed a perfect onside kick, getting the ball back inside Lions’ territory, and scored again with solid running from Phillips and Wiggins, who was seeing his first action of the season after returning from an injury.

The successful 2-point conversion made a one-score game with three minutes to play. All Massaponax had to do to have a chance was stop the Lions on their next possession.

Three plays later, it was fourth down and three yards to go for Louisa, and the Lions decided not to punt the ball away. A stop would give the Panthers the ball and a chance to tie just 35 yards from the end zone.

But Louisa was not to be stopped. Wilson burst through the line and had nothing but open field in front of him. He likely could have gone all the way for the touchdown, but he slid to a stop at the Panthers’ 33-yard line and let the clock run down, no doubt infuriating fantasy managers everywhere.

Louisa 14 16 0 0 — 30 Massaponax 7 0 0 15 — 22

First Quarter

Lo—Landon Wilson 6-yard run (Caden Lundy kick)

Lo—Cameron Hawkins 14-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Caden Lundy kick)

Ma—Donavan Phillips 65-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Second Quarter

Lo—Austin Talley 12-yard pass from Landon Wilson (Caden Lundy kick)

Lo—Dyzier Carter 85-yard pass from Landon Wilson (kick failed)

Lo—Caden Lundy 35-yard field goal

Fourth Quarter

Ma—Gabe Newby-Morris 1-yard run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Ma—Gabe Newby-Morris 7-yard run (Matthew Leigh run)

TEAM STATISTICS

Lo Ma First downs 15 9 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-187 38-241 Passing yards 258 0 Comp-Att-Int 12-18-0 0-1-0 Punts-Avg. 1-23.0 3-37.0 Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3 Penalties-yards 15-130 5-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Louisa—Savion Hiter 16-103; Landon Wilson 7-69, TD; Adam Mills 3-13; Austin Talley 1-2. Massaponax—Donavan Phillips 21-153, TD: Nasir Burke 2-1; Gabe Newby-Morris 6-11, 2TD; William Wiggins 9-76.

PASSING: Louisa—Landon Wilson 12-18-0, 258 yards 3TD. Massaponax—Gabe Newby-Morris 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: Louisa—Dyzier Carter 9-219, TD; Takai Comfort 1-14; Cameron Hawkins 1-13, TD; Austin Talley 1-12, TD. Massaponax—none.