High school football: After heat, storm and delays, James Monroe survives endurance test against Stafford

George Coghill opened his postgame speech by stating the obvious.
“Well, it wasn’t pretty,” the second-year James Monroe football coach told his players following a season-opening 20–14 victory over Stafford.
An unsightly cocktail of delays, penalties and mental lapses marred a Yellow Jackets’ victory that took nearly 15 hours to complete. The so-called “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, didn’t kick off until 8:15 p.m. as the result of excessive heat and humidity.
T-shirt-clad players milled about near their respective locker rooms while dueling student sections sweated out the delay by conducting a sound check from opposite ends of Maury Stadium.
When teams finally took the field, the Yellow Jackets wasted little time getting warmed up. After forcing a turnover on downs near midfield, James Monroe put together a nine-play, 54-yard scoring drive.
A 27-yard completion from quarterback Tyson Taylor to Portius Willis on fourth down kept the possession alive, and senior Devin Parker punctuated it with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Provided excellent field position by a Romel Turner Jr. blocked punt, James Monroe went ahead 13–0 when Parker plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out with 8:33 left in the second quarter.
Then the skies lit up. Coghill had hoped for a brief delay, but when radar showed little chance that the lightning would subside, it was decided that the remainder of the game be completed at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I was afraid of this, coming back the next day,” Coghill said.
He was right to worry. When play resumed, Stafford’s Brian Glenn flashed his speed by taking a kickoff 85 yards to the end zone. To make matters worse, James Monroe fumbled the ensuing kick, setting up Stafford with good field position for a potential go-ahead drive.
But as was the story for much of two separate days, the Indians couldn’t capitalize on offense. After Parker added his third rushing touchdown of the game to make it 20–7, Stafford head coach Mo Hampton made a quarterback switch, inserting junior Aidan McConnell.
“We had a game plan, practiced it for one-and-a-half, two weeks, and didn’t do it when it counted,” Hampton said.
McConnell seemed to give Stafford an immediate spark under center. Trailing 20–7, he lofted a pinpoint ball to Glenn, who beat his defender off the line and hauled it in near the right pylon. Two plays later, McConnell found a slanting Austin Brown for a 6-yard score.
James Monroe had a chance to run out the clock, but Taylor ran out of bounds with just over 45 seconds remaining, giving Stafford one last shot. That shot ultimately landed in the hands of Willis for a game-sealing interception.
No, it wasn’t pretty, but the Yellow Jackets (1–0) will gladly take it heading into next Friday’s game at Charlottesville. Stafford (0–1) was scheduled to face Chancellor next Friday, but that game has been cancelled as the Chargers navigate state COVID-19 protocols.
“Last year, I guarantee we would’ve folded,” Coghill said. “This year, I think we have a better team as far as everyone rooting for each other and pulling for each other. You can see it.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco