High school football: After heat, storm and delays, James Monroe survives endurance test against Stafford

Then the skies lit up. Coghill had hoped for a brief delay, but when radar showed little chance that the lightning would subside, it was decided that the remainder of the game be completed at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“I was afraid of this, coming back the next day,” Coghill said.

He was right to worry. When play resumed, Stafford’s Brian Glenn flashed his speed by taking a kickoff 85 yards to the end zone. To make matters worse, James Monroe fumbled the ensuing kick, setting up Stafford with good field position for a potential go-ahead drive.

But as was the story for much of two separate days, the Indians couldn’t capitalize on offense. After Parker added his third rushing touchdown of the game to make it 20–7, Stafford head coach Mo Hampton made a quarterback switch, inserting junior Aidan McConnell.

“We had a game plan, practiced it for one-and-a-half, two weeks, and didn’t do it when it counted,” Hampton said.

McConnell seemed to give Stafford an immediate spark under center. Trailing 20–7, he lofted a pinpoint ball to Glenn, who beat his defender off the line and hauled it in near the right pylon. Two plays later, McConnell found a slanting Austin Brown for a 6-yard score.