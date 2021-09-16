High school football: After lengthy COVID delays, Massaponax, Chancellor finally take the field

After a spring high school football season that was delayed and shortened by COVID-19, many believed that everything would be more normal this fall.
So far that has been the story for most local teams, except two: Chancellor and Massaponax. While some teams have missed one game this season due to COVID, the Chargers and Panthers have yet to take the field.
That changes tonight, when Chancellor hosts Riverbend and Massaponax visits Woodbridge.
Massaponax reached the Class 6 semifinals in the spring, before falling to eventual champion Oscar Smith 21-14, but graduated most of its key players. Chancellor comes off a 4-2 spring season but will be without standout quarterback Trevin Edwards, who went on to play at Colorado Mesa University.
Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said that with three games being canceled, the Panthers turned Fridays into an extra day of practice, essentially extending their preseason.
“We focus on what we can control and don’t worry about what we can’t control,” he said. “The players are euphoric to hit the field and actually play a game. Preseason can be hard on the players, especially when it gets extended.”
Massaponax’s first two games were canceled due to COVID issues among its opponents (Chancellor and King George). Last week, the Panthers dealt with an outbreak of their own and had to cancel a visit to Louisa. They managed to practice last week, but without the players who had to quarantine.
“Even though there were players missing from practice, they still got to be involved with film and were included virtually to go over assignments and new plays with everyone else,” said Ludden, adding that Massaponax will try to add at least one game to its schedule to make up for the three lost ones. It has a bye scheduled for Oct. 29.
Chancellor also had to improvise with limited numbers while players quarantined. After cancelling games against Massaponax and Stafford, the Chargers were originally scheduled to be off this Friday, but switched bye weeks with Courtland, allowing them an extra week to prepare for Riverbend.
“The players met on fields away from the school and ran their own drills and workouts on their own,” Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said.
The Chargers returned to practice last Friday, after not being able to meet as a team for three weeks. Drugatz also said in response to the shutdown the Chargers went back to pod sessions, with one position group in a room at a time, whether it’s the weight room or watching film.
Drugatz said that with Battlefield District play opening next week, there will probably not be any more makeup games after Friday. He said that the team is “hungry to play another team in a real game and not a scrimmage.”
He added “The players have been very energetic in practice so far and are flying around making plays.”