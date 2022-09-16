High school football: After letting off gas, Riverbend puts the pedal to the medal, tops Courtland

It would’ve been easy for Riverbend’s halftime discussion to devolve into a sea of hypotheticals and histrionics. After all, the Bears had once been in firm control of Friday’s game against Courtland, building a three-touchdown lead early in the second quarter.

But the visiting Cougars refused to capitulate, and Kwame Whitaker’s touchdown run on the final play of the second quarter pulled Courtland to 21–13.

“All of a sudden it’s a one-score game,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said. “No one batted an eye. Everyone knew that we were going to come out and play our game.”

Spurred by a blocked punt that bounded through the end zone for a safety on Courtland’s first possession of the second half, Riverbend reeled off 24 unanswered points en route to a 44–19 victory.

Junior quarterback Tanner Triplett completed all 11 of his pass attempts for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns to speedy wideout Devin Washington. Triplett also rushed for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter.

“These guys are on year two together, they built a chemistry though practice and repetition and they both played really good tonight,” Yates said.

The Bears (3–1) mounted an eight-play, 80-yard drive to open the game, with Penn State recruit Mathias Barnwell moving the chains with a nifty one-handed grab over the middle on third down. Riverbend also got rushing touchdowns from JoJo Thomas, Amir Mateo and MarcAnthony Parker.

“We don’t care who shines,” said Barnwell, who had three receptions for 77 yards and also contributed several tackles defensively. “We’re really electrifying.”

For the second straight game, both of Courtland’s touchdowns featured Whitaker, who got behind everyone to haul in a 53-yard reception from quarterback Liam Wojciechowski with 6:37 left in the second quarter.

But the Cougars (0–3) couldn’t muster an answer for Riverbend’s second-half resurgence, going scoreless until Christian Olivella found the end zone from 10 yards out with the outcome already in hand.

“Tonight, it was little things,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. “I don’t want to sit here and make excuses, and say we don’t have depth and this, that, and the other. They made the major plays when they needed to and had to and we didn’t.”

Courtland opens Battlefield District play next week when it hosts Spotsylvania. Riverbend is home against North Stafford.

During his postgame speech, Yates noted that, when his team begins Commonwealth District play, the Bears will no longer have marked advantages as it pertains to talent or depth. They’ll likely encounter similar bouts of adversity on a weekly basis.

Some of the Bears' struggles were self-inflicted; they committed 14 penalties for 140 yards.

“We can’t play that sloppy,” Yates said. “It’ll come back to get us at some point. We’ve definitely got to minimize that part of our game.”

Courtland

0 13 0 6 — 19 Riverbend 14 7 16 7 — 44

First Quarter

Rb-JoJo Thomas 6-yard run (Logan Eastman kick).

Rb-Devin Washington 73-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).

Second Quarter

Rb-Washington 64-yard pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

Ct-Kwame Whitaker 53-yard pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Kyle Grant kick).

Ct-Whitaker 14 run (kick blocked).

Third Quarter

Rb-Safety, punt blocked through end zone

Rb-Amir Mateo 31-yard run (Eastman kick).

Rb-MarcAnthony Parker 36-yard run (Eastman kick).

Fourth Quarter

Rb-Triplett 2-yard run (Eastman kick).

Ct-Christian Olivella 10-yard run (run fail).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ct Rb First downs 14 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 20-208 23-137 Passing yards 176 292 Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 11-11-0 Punts-Avg. 3-32.7 2-45.5 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-yards 2-15 14-140

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Courtland—Christian Olivella 15-53, TD; Minor 3-8; Hays 7-36; Wojciechowski 2-(-9); Tilden 1-7; Jamaal Vick 2-13. Riverbend—Amir Mateo 9-76, TD; JoJo Thomas 6-13; Washington 3-18; Parker 1-36; Triplett 3-(-9); TJ Martins-Powell 1-5; Dante Anderson 2-(-2).

PASSING: Courtland—Liam Wojciechowski 10-16-0, 176 yards, TD. Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 11-11-0, 292 yards, 3 TDs.

RECEIVING: Courtland—Kwame Whitaker 3-90, TD; Zion Minor 3-10; Logan Hays 2-74; Will Tilden 1-3; Olivella 1-1. Riverbend—Devin Washington 3-152, 2 TDs; Mega Barnwell 3-77; Parker 3-38; EJ Wilborne 2-34.