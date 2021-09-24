High school football: After slow start, Spotsylvania outlasts Courtland with wild finish

A week after the Spotsylvania football team routed Stafford to give head coach Jeremy Jack his 100th career victory, the Knights found themselves in a defensive battle Friday night against Courtland that would come down to the final play of the game.

Courtland coach J.C. Hall called this game “smashmouth football.” Going into the fourth quarter, the Knights led the visiting Cougars 7–6.

Throughout the first three quarters, neither the Cougars' nor the Knights' offenses could consistently sustain drives. The biggest play was the Knights' goal-line stand that thwarted a Cougars drive, maintaining Spotsylvania's one-point advantage going into the break.

Once the fourth quarter started, something just clicked inside both teams' offenses and the points started flowing. Courtland's E.J. Rogers started the scoring spree with a 53-yard run. After a missed 2-point conversion try, the Cougars' lead stood at 12–7.

The Knights returned the proceeding kickoff to the Courtland 18-yard line, where they scored 20 seconds later on a run by Davon Banks.

“We talked in the classroom and said we wanted to empty the gas tanks on the field,” Jack said.

Gauging how his players responded, the Knights listened to their coach.