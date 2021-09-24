High school football: After slow start, Spotsylvania outlasts Courtland with wild finish

A week after the Spotsylvania football team routed Stafford to give head coach Jeremy Jack his 100th career victory, the Knights found themselves in a defensive battle Friday night against Courtland that would come down to the final play of the game.
Courtland coach J.C. Hall called this game “smashmouth football.” Going into the fourth quarter, the Knights led the visiting Cougars 7–6.
Throughout the first three quarters, neither the Cougars' nor the Knights' offenses could consistently sustain drives. The biggest play was the Knights' goal-line stand that thwarted a Cougars drive, maintaining Spotsylvania's one-point advantage going into the break.
Once the fourth quarter started, something just clicked inside both teams' offenses and the points started flowing. Courtland's E.J. Rogers started the scoring spree with a 53-yard run. After a missed 2-point conversion try, the Cougars' lead stood at 12–7.
The Knights returned the proceeding kickoff to the Courtland 18-yard line, where they scored 20 seconds later on a run by Davon Banks.
“We talked in the classroom and said we wanted to empty the gas tanks on the field,” Jack said.
Gauging how his players responded, the Knights listened to their coach.
At the end of the game, Jack had a wild ride of emotions when the Knights forced the Cougars to fumble, sealing the victory for Spotsylvania.
“I went from being [angry] to moments of elation,” he said, reflecting on the wild ending that made an earlier dull game suddenly entertaining.
“I was hoping somehow someway we could get a stop," Hall said. "In the back of my mind, I knew it was going to be a one-score game just because of how the first half played out and how it was punch for punch.”
Up next for Courtland (0–4) is a visit from James Monroe in another Battlefield District game. Spotsylvania (3-1) travels to Chancellor.
|Courtland
|6
|0
|0
|14
|—
|20
|Spotsylvania
|0
|7
|0
|16
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ct—Dom Morello 20-yard pass from Liam Wojciechowski (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Sp—Davon Banks 4-yard run (Mac Robinson kick)
Fourth Quarter
Ct—EJ Rogers 53-yard run (run failed)
Sp—Banks 18-yard run (Johned Benton run)
Ct—Kwame Whitaker Jr. 47-yard pass from Wojciechowski (Rogers run)
Sp—Jake Jack 13-yard pass from Monte McMorris (Benton pass from McMorris)
|Ct
|Sp
|First downs
|18
|14
|Rushes-yards
|35-234
|29-147
|Passing yards
|139
|96
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-14-1
|7-11-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-39.0
|1-41.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-10
|4-5