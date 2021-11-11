High school football: Allison out as Caroline's head football coach

Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer was unavailable for comment.

“[Principal Joshua Just] said that from a parents’ perspective, the product on the field wasn’t getting better,” Allison said. “That’s objectively and subjectively not true. I can point to a lot of things that got better. I can’t speak to what parents see … But I fundamentally disagree.”

The Cavaliers haven’t had a winning season since 2008.

Bobby Jenkins, who died from COVID-19 complications in September, directed the program from 2004-08. Caroline was .500 or better in Jenkins’ last four years including a share of the Battlefield District title in 2007.

Since Jenkins’ departure the Cavaliers have had four different coaches and will be seeking their fifth.

Allison said it was explained to him from the beginning that he was accepting a tough job. But he said he was also told that if he’s running the program the right way he’ll get ample time to turn it around.

“My only disappointment is that all my reviews are glowing,” Allison said. “I just know in previous situations people were put on notice. I never was. I went from a glowing review to ‘We’re going in another direction.’”