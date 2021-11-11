High school football: Allison out as Caroline's head football coach

Doug Allison didn’t receive many accolades as the head football coach at Caroline High School for four seasons.
The Cavaliers won just two games in that span.
But Allison was named CHS and Caroline County Public Schools teacher of the year in 2020-21.
The physical education and strength and conditioning teacher said he’s “disappointed” his work in the classroom and the community didn’t earn him another opportunity to lead the Cavaliers’ program.
Allison, a former Auburn University walk-on, was informed by the CHS administration on Wednesday that he’s not returning to the sidelines in 2022.
Allison’s Cavaliers dropped 21 straight games since a 27-26 victory over Courtland in the 2019 season. The run includes an 8-6 defeat to George Wythe that ended its 42-game losing streak earlier this season.
Allison’s lone other win was a 24-17 triumph over J.R. Tucker in his first game as head coach.
Allison was active in the Caroline community and spoke out in favor of the removal of a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn that was later relocated. His players participated in many community events.
But Allison said he was told the decision was strictly based on “the product on the field.”
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer was unavailable for comment.
“[Principal Joshua Just] said that from a parents’ perspective, the product on the field wasn’t getting better,” Allison said. “That’s objectively and subjectively not true. I can point to a lot of things that got better. I can’t speak to what parents see … But I fundamentally disagree.”
The Cavaliers haven’t had a winning season since 2008.
Bobby Jenkins, who died from COVID-19 complications in September, directed the program from 2004-08. Caroline was .500 or better in Jenkins’ last four years including a share of the Battlefield District title in 2007.
Since Jenkins’ departure the Cavaliers have had four different coaches and will be seeking their fifth.
Allison said it was explained to him from the beginning that he was accepting a tough job. But he said he was also told that if he’s running the program the right way he’ll get ample time to turn it around.
“My only disappointment is that all my reviews are glowing,” Allison said. “I just know in previous situations people were put on notice. I never was. I went from a glowing review to ‘We’re going in another direction.’”
Allison arrived at Caroline in 2018 after a stint as an assistant coach at Apopka High School, an 8A program in Florida. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Leesburg High and Hilliard High in Florida. He was also the head coach at Park View-South Hill from 2009-12 and compiled a 27-18 record. He guided the Dragons to a 10-3 mark and a trip to the Region I, Division 3 title game where they suffered a 36-0 loss to James Monroe in his final season.
Opposing coaches in the Battlefield praised his work ethic despite adversity.
“It’s been fun to be in the Battlefield District. It’s very competitive,” Allison said. “Some of the coaches have reached out to me. We knew we weren’t necessarily going to out-athlete people or outcoach them but we felt like we could control how hard we worked.”
Allison said he doesn’t know what his coaching future holds. He said he’s proud that he believes the Caroline program is in a better place than he found it.
He said he had a difficult time building a coaching staff but had a full set of coaches this past season for the first time.
He noted that the junior varsity program didn’t score a touchdown his first season, ended his second year midseason after too many players departed and didn’t have a 2020 season during the spring because of a lack of participation.
From April to August, he called every freshman in the school system that had played football at any level and was able to get 25 of them to commit this season. The JV Cavaliers earned a victory over James Monroe on the field and won two others because of forfeit.
“Whoever they get next, I’m glad he’s poised to have a really good team,” Allison said. “We started to turn some stuff around.”
