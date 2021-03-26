High school football: Amari's performance on both sides of line leads Mountain View over Stafford

He added another touchdown early in the fourth period, this time elevating over an Indians defender to haul in a 6-yard scoring strike from Holmquist that pushed Mountain View’s advantage to 20–0 with 9:34 left. Walker later added an interception of a Colten Dunmire pass to assure the shutout.

“I didn’t see some of their guys in the film, so I knew they were inexperienced,” Walker said. “I could tell I liked those matchups.”

His performance impressed his teammates and coaches alike.

“Amari was doing his thing out there tonight,” said Wildcats sophomore tailback Ike Daniels, who added 149 yards rushing and another touchdown on 23 carries. It was Daniels’ first game back from a shoulder injury and his return helped fuel the visitors’ offensive outburst.

Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino was equally as effusive in his praise of Walker.

“He’s a talented kid and he can do a lot of things for us,” he said.