High school football: Amari's performance on both sides of line leads Mountain View over Stafford

It was senior night at Stafford High School, but it was Mountain View’s Amari Walker who stole the show on Friday evening.
The Wildcats’ senior receiver delivered a tour de force performance, hauling in five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns before adding a game-sealing interception to pace the Wildcats to an easy 26–0 pasting of the host Indians at Lloyd A. Busch Stadium.
He played a key role in a balanced Mountain View attack that accounted for 350 yards (192 rushing, 158 passing) in total offense.
“We put it all together tonight,” Walker said. “Everything was clicking on offense and the defense came ready to play. It was a great team win.”
With the victory, Mountain View not only improved to 2–3 but kept its playoff hopes alive going into next Thursday’s likely must-win game against visiting Brooke Point.
The Indians remain winless at 0–5 going into next week’s season finale at Colonial Forge.
Stafford had no answers from the outset for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Walker, whose superior size, speed and athleticism gave its smaller defensive backs fits all evening. The Wildcats led 6–0 late in the opening period when Walker took a Hunter Holmquist pass 46 yards for a score to extend that lead to 13–0.
He added another touchdown early in the fourth period, this time elevating over an Indians defender to haul in a 6-yard scoring strike from Holmquist that pushed Mountain View’s advantage to 20–0 with 9:34 left. Walker later added an interception of a Colten Dunmire pass to assure the shutout.
“I didn’t see some of their guys in the film, so I knew they were inexperienced,” Walker said. “I could tell I liked those matchups.”
His performance impressed his teammates and coaches alike.
“Amari was doing his thing out there tonight,” said Wildcats sophomore tailback Ike Daniels, who added 149 yards rushing and another touchdown on 23 carries. It was Daniels’ first game back from a shoulder injury and his return helped fuel the visitors’ offensive outburst.
Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino was equally as effusive in his praise of Walker.
“He’s a talented kid and he can do a lot of things for us,” he said.
Down 6–0, Stafford had a chance to draw even early in the contest following a 65-yard catch-and-run from Dunmire to Yoskar Rosales. A subsequent Mountain View penalty gave the Indians first and goal at the Wildcats’ 6-yard line, but they failed to come away with any points. Stafford never made it beyond the Mountain View 46-yard line the rest of the evening.