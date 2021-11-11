High school football: Area teams prepare for rugged Region 5D playoffs

Two years ago, when the Virginia High School League last held a full football playoff field, making the Region 5D playoffs was a snap.
All eight teams qualified. Four had losing records, including Brooke Point (1-9) and Stafford (2-8).
This year, the region has doubled in size and brought in traditional powerhouses such as Stone Bridge and Massaponax. Simply making the eight-team field was a challenge and emerging as champion will be quite an accomplishment.
“This year our region is much tougher than last year,” said Lou Sorrentino, whose Mountain View team is seeded third despite a 9-1 record. “A big part of that is because of the increase in the number of schools in the regions. Our region is twice as strong as last year, and we knew that coming in.
“We’ve got some good teams in our region that [didn’t] make the playoffs. It’s going to be a battle every round. If you look at the brackets around the state you have eighth seeds at 4-6 or 3-7, but when you look at ours, our eighth seed is 7-2 or 8-2.”
Mountain View hosts Woodgrove in Friday’s first round, while Massaponax (7-1) plays at home against Patrick Henry-Roanoke and Riverbend (8-2) welcomes Albemarle. The three teams shared the Commonwealth District regular-season title with 5-1 records.
Meanwhile, Potomac Falls (5-4) and Harrisonburg (5-5) failed to make the field.
Massaponax coach Eric Ludden, whose team moved down this season after reaching the Class 6 state semifinals in the spring, enjoys the changes in the regions.
“Everyone is good once they qualify,” he said. “It’s always super competitive and a challenge to advance, this is a good region that we are in.
“Your team has an identity and you do things a certain way you were obviously successful using those methods. You wouldn’t want to change a whole lot.”
Riverbend also moved down after playing the past several seasons in Region 6B. The Bears earned a share of the district title by ending Mountain View’s unbeaten season last week.
Riverbend coach Nathan Yates credits his team’s discipline for its success so far.
“We try to focus on one game at a time,” he said. “Whether its regular season or postseason, we try to approach it, all the same, to keep it the norm for the kids so that they don’t try to do too much.”
The fourth-seeded Bears may not want to look ahead, especially this week. If they beat Albemarle Friday, the reward likely will be a trip to Stone Bridge, which has the VHSL’s highest points rating (36.4) regardless of classification. The Bulldogs (10-0) have outscored their opponents 437-104.
First, though, Riverbend must beat Albemarle (8-2), which shared the Jefferson District title with Louisa and Western Albemarle.
“I think there are great teams in the 5A as well as 6A,” Yates said. “Once you make the playoffs, every team is good. Once you make the playoffs, there is stiff competition.”
Sorrentino won state titles at Culpeper and C.D. Hylton before coming to the Mountain View. For him, playoff time brings a sharper focus, and he’s glad that a tough district schedule has prepared his team for the challenges ahead.
“Our league is so good, going into the second half of the season and towards the end, I told our team a couple of weeks ago everyone we play from this point on is going to be talented and a good team so we just need to focus on us and improve on getting better,” he said.
“There is no reason to look ahead. In our region this year ... there was no difference between second seed and the eighth seed, and we’re on equal footing. If [the players] are looking ahead then that’s a major mistake., that’s part of the coaching staff’s job to make sure the guys aren’t doing that.”