High school football: Area teams prepare for rugged Region 5D playoffs

Massaponax coach Eric Ludden, whose team moved down this season after reaching the Class 6 state semifinals in the spring, enjoys the changes in the regions.

“Everyone is good once they qualify,” he said. “It’s always super competitive and a challenge to advance, this is a good region that we are in.

“Your team has an identity and you do things a certain way you were obviously successful using those methods. You wouldn’t want to change a whole lot.”

Riverbend also moved down after playing the past several seasons in Region 6B. The Bears earned a share of the district title by ending Mountain View’s unbeaten season last week.

Riverbend coach Nathan Yates credits his team’s discipline for its success so far.

“We try to focus on one game at a time,” he said. “Whether its regular season or postseason, we try to approach it, all the same, to keep it the norm for the kids so that they don’t try to do too much.”