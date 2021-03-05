High school football: Barnett carries Colonial Forge over Mountain View, 20-7

It says a lot about Colonial Forge High School running back Jordan Barnett that he doesn’t consider his scintillating 84-yard scoring scamper against Mountain View Friday night to be the best of his career.
But it was plenty good enough, lifting the Eagles to a 20–7 decision over the visiting Wildcats on a chilly Friday night. It was the second of Burnett’s three touchdowns on the evening to go along with the 178 yards rushing he amassed on just 16 carries.
“He was playing great at the end of last year and he’s just picked up right where he left off,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said after his 2-1 team bounced back in impressive fashion after a disappointing loss to Riverbend a week ago.
A 6-foot, 203-pound senior, Barnett scored on runs of 11, 84 and 5 yards to almost single-handedly account for his team’s offense.
His 84-yard run came with 7:05 left in the third period with the hosts holding a precarious 7-0 advantage. Taking a handoff up the middle, the senior bounced it to the outside before reversing course back to the middle of the field and outrunning the Mountain View defense for the touchdown that pushed his team’s advantage to 14-0.
“I just got the ball and I saw open field,” Barnett said of the play. “I hit the outside and I saw the cornerback and the safety and I saw some of my blockers. So I thought I could cut it back and get free.”
Mission accomplished.
The Wildcats, however, weren’t about to go away quietly, pulling to within 14-7 following an Az Hernandez 21-yard scoring strike to Amari Walker with less an minute remaining in the third period.
But that was as close as they’d come as Cade Bills returned the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards to set up Barnett’s final score from 5 yards out to close out the game’s scoring with 31 seconds left in the third period.
Sophomore tailback Ike Daniels totaled 77 yards on 18 carries to lead the visitors, but Mountain View was ultimately undone by its failure to finish drives. The Wildcats (1-2) managed to drive inside the Colonial Forge 30-yard line on four occasions, but came away with points on just one drive.
“You’ve got to find a way to get into the end zone,” said Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino, whose team will look to rebound on Friday when it hosts Massaponax. Colonial Forge visits North Stafford on the same night.
|Mountain View
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Colonial Forge
|0
|7
|13
|0
|—
|20
Second Quarter
CF—Jordan Barnett 11 run (Josh Hand kick)
Third Quarter
CF—Barnett 84 run (Hand kick)
MV—Amari Walker 21 pass from Az Hernandez (Patrick Carroll kick)
CF—Barnett 5 run (kick failed)
|MV
|CF
|First downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-yards
|24-97
|39-257
|Passing yards
|97
|25
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-24-1
|3-6-0
|Punts-avg.
|3-40.0
|1-34.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-25
|4-40