High school football: Barnett carries Colonial Forge over Mountain View, 20-7

It says a lot about Colonial Forge High School running back Jordan Barnett that he doesn’t consider his scintillating 84-yard scoring scamper against Mountain View Friday night to be the best of his career.

But it was plenty good enough, lifting the Eagles to a 20–7 decision over the visiting Wildcats on a chilly Friday night. It was the second of Burnett’s three touchdowns on the evening to go along with the 178 yards rushing he amassed on just 16 carries.

“He was playing great at the end of last year and he’s just picked up right where he left off,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said after his 2-1 team bounced back in impressive fashion after a disappointing loss to Riverbend a week ago.

A 6-foot, 203-pound senior, Barnett scored on runs of 11, 84 and 5 yards to almost single-handedly account for his team’s offense.

His 84-yard run came with 7:05 left in the third period with the hosts holding a precarious 7-0 advantage. Taking a handoff up the middle, the senior bounced it to the outside before reversing course back to the middle of the field and outrunning the Mountain View defense for the touchdown that pushed his team’s advantage to 14-0.