High school football: Barnwell's TD gets Riverbend rolling against Courtland

Ja’Juan Seider had to wonder if his trip was in vain.
During the first quarter of Friday’s game at Courtland, the Penn State running backs coach scanned the visitor’s sideline for the one player he had come to see.
“I wonder when Mega’s going to get in the game,” Seider mused.
Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend’s hulking human of a junior tight end, didn’t take the field for the Bears’ first two series as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain suffered during the first week of practice.
“We’re just working me back in slow,” Barnwell said.
But here’s the thing about momentum as it pertains to a 6-foot-5, 270-pound teenager with soft hands: once it gets going, it’s nearly impossible to stop. Barnwell eventually announced his presence with a pair of touchdown receptions, and the Bears overcame a shaky start to roll to a 52–19 victory.
After absorbing a 41–7 drubbing at the hands of Freedom–Woodbridge last week, the Bears (2–1) were eager to channel their frustrations toward a live opponent.
“You took one on the chin last week,” Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. “We had a good week of practice, the kids didn’t hang their heads, and they came out and executed.”
Courtland (0–3) struck first. An acrobatic one-handed catch by junior Will Tilden set up E.J. Rogers’ 1-yard touchdown plunge with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars’ lead would be short-lived, however. On the first play of Riverbend’s ensuing drive, Devin Washington took a handoff around right end and sprinted 63 yards for a score. The Bears went ahead for good when sophomore quarterback Tanner Triplett tossed the first of his five touchdown passes, a 13-yard swing pass to senior Aiden Fisher.
This time, the response was even more immediate. Courtland’s Kwame Whitaker bobbled the kickoff near the right pylon before reversing field and snaking through Riverbend’s coverage team for a dazzling 98-yard touchdown. Whitaker would add a 94-yard scoring return later in the contest.
Leading 14–13 just before halftime, the Bears turned to their biggest red-zone threat. Two Cougars defenders were assigned to cover Barnwell in the end zone, but it didn’t matter. He plucked a jump ball out of contested airspace for a 27-yard touchdown.
“A lot of kids are scared of him, you can tell,” Triplett said, adding: “He’s always open.”
In his third varsity start, Triplett completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 190 yards, spreading the ball around to six different receivers.
“His development has been great,” Yates said of Triplett, who moved to Spotsylvania County from West Virginia during the offseason. “We knew coming into the season that we had a threat, plenty of people we can get the ball to. And he does a really good job of reading the coverage and throwing to the guy that’s open.”
Riverbend will face Chancellor next week, while Courtland has a bye before traveling to Spotsylvania on Sept. 24. Cougars coach J.C. Hall declined comment after the game.
=============================
|Riverbend
|7
|14
|28
|3
|—
|52
|Courtland
|7
|6
|6
|0
|—
| 19
First Quarter
C—Rogers 1-yard run (Liam Wojciechowski kick).
Rb-Devin Washington 63-yard run (Logan Eastman kick).
Second Quarter
Rb-Aiden Fisher 13-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).
C-Kwame Whitaker 98-yard kickoff return (kick fail).
Rb-Mathias Barnwell 27-yard pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).
Third Quarter
Rb-Devin Washington 45-yard pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).
C-Whitaker 94-yard kickoff return (pass fail).
Rb-Barnwell 13-yard pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).
Rb-E.J. Wilborne 21-yard pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).
Rb-Fisher 64-yard run (Eastman kick).
Fourth Quarter
Rb-Eastman 27-yard field goal.
|Rb
|C
|First downs
|17
|13
|Rushes-yards
|18-196
|39-117
|Passing yards
|190
|42
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-0
|6-11-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-37.0
|2-18.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-72
|1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Riverbend-Aiden Fisher 5-78, TD; Washington 2-57, TD; JoJo Thomas 4-20; Triplett 2-(-20); Latavian Dyles 2-55 MarcAnthony Parker 1-11. Courtland-E.J. Rogers 21-77, TD; Isaiah Spearman 7-3; Josh Hays 6-25; Wojciechowki 3-9; Logan Hays 1-7.
PASSING: Riverbend-Triplett 10-16, 190 yards, 5TDs; Courtland-Wojciechowski 6-11, 40 yards.
RECEIVING: Riverbend-Wilborne 3-59, TD; Washington 2-47, TD; Fisher 1-13, TD; Barnwell 2-40, 2 TDs; Cade Mattive 1-6; Jordan Klingensmith 1-25. Courtland-Spearman 1-14; Tilden 1-24; Hays 2-4; Rogers 1(-4).
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco