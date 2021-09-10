High school football: Barnwell's TD gets Riverbend rolling against Courtland

Ja’Juan Seider had to wonder if his trip was in vain.

During the first quarter of Friday’s game at Courtland, the Penn State running backs coach scanned the visitor’s sideline for the one player he had come to see.

“I wonder when Mega’s going to get in the game,” Seider mused.

Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend’s hulking human of a junior tight end, didn’t take the field for the Bears’ first two series as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain suffered during the first week of practice.

“We’re just working me back in slow,” Barnwell said.

But here’s the thing about momentum as it pertains to a 6-foot-5, 270-pound teenager with soft hands: once it gets going, it’s nearly impossible to stop. Barnwell eventually announced his presence with a pair of touchdown receptions, and the Bears overcame a shaky start to roll to a 52–19 victory.

After absorbing a 41–7 drubbing at the hands of Freedom–Woodbridge last week, the Bears (2–1) were eager to channel their frustrations toward a live opponent.