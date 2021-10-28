High school football: Behind Daniels, Wildcats remain perfect by beating North Stafford

Offensive diversity has been a staple of Mountain View's historic season, as a variety of talented players have made major contributions to the first 9-0 start in school history.

But on the few occasions when the Wildcats are really up against it, they have a favorite play--and a favorite player.

That was apparent again Thursday night, when junior Ike Daniels took a screen pass from Jackson Sigler 68 yards for his third touchdown of the game to clinch a sometimes-sloppy 35-21 victory over host North Stafford.

"One reason we're 9-0 is we've got a lot of guys we can go to," coach Lou Sorrentino said. "But [Daniels] is pretty special."

Daniels' dash down the left sideline came three plays after the Wildcats stopped North Stafford quarterback Jack Pearson on a fourth-and-inches sneak and gave them breathing room for the first time all night.

Sorrentino then dialed up his ace in the hole, a play that exploits opponents' aggressive pass rush and gets the ball to Daniels in the open field.