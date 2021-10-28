High school football: Behind Daniels, Wildcats remain perfect by beating North Stafford

Offensive diversity has been a staple of Mountain View's historic season, as a variety of talented players have made major contributions to the first 9-0 start in school history.
But on the few occasions when the Wildcats are really up against it, they have a favorite play--and a favorite player.
That was apparent again Thursday night, when junior Ike Daniels took a screen pass from Jackson Sigler 68 yards for his third touchdown of the game to clinch a sometimes-sloppy 35-21 victory over host North Stafford.
"One reason we're 9-0 is we've got a lot of guys we can go to," coach Lou Sorrentino said. "But [Daniels] is pretty special."
Daniels' dash down the left sideline came three plays after the Wildcats stopped North Stafford quarterback Jack Pearson on a fourth-and-inches sneak and gave them breathing room for the first time all night.
Sorrentino then dialed up his ace in the hole, a play that exploits opponents' aggressive pass rush and gets the ball to Daniels in the open field.
"We're calling touchdown when we call those plays," said Daniels, who amassed 242 all-purpose yards and earlier scored two rushing touchdowns. "We see what the defenders are doing, we pick up their techniques and they just fall for something and we beat them on the little stuff. More just tricking the defense."
Daniels delivered all night, and the Wildcats (9-0, 5-0) needed all of his efforts to earn at least a share of the Commonwealth District regular-season title. They can win it outright next Friday night at Riverbend.
Daniels scored the game's first points on a 22-yard first-quarter draw play, added another 1-yard score and keyed a 99-yard drive late in the first half with a 39-yard power run on fourth and inches. Sigler capped that march with a 4-yard TD pass to Collin Carroll 15 seconds before the break.
North Stafford (3-5, 1-4) didn't go quietly, though. The Wolverines matched the Wildcats' first three touchdowns, on a 50-yard fumble return by Isaiah Stevens and two TD catches from Cliff Davis--the first on a 76-yard pass from Nick Perkins on a reverse handoff and the second on a 23-yard slant from Pearson.
Davis' potential biggest play went for naught, though. Trailing 28-21 early in the first quarter, he hauled in a long pass from Pearson, reversed field and dragged several defenders with him on an apparent 62-yard gain to the Wildcats' 10 that was negated by a holding penalty.
"A lot of missed opportunities," North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. "Credit to Mountain View for making plays. But we definitely left some on the field tonight."
Mountain View could say the same. Both teams committed more than 100 yards in penalties, and the Wildcats lost two fumbles--one of which Stevens took to the end zone.
"That's our fault. We didn't prep well this week," Daniels said. "We came out there lackadaisical. ... We get complacent. But we can't be like that."
Still, Sorrentino liked the fact that his team persevered through its mistakes--even if they could prove costly against Riverbend next week or in the upcoming Region 5D playoffs.
"I'm just excited for the kids," he said. "We knew three weeks ago they were all going to be tough, but I like the way our kids met the challenge, and the toughness that comes with it. How do you react when the breaks don't go your way? I'm pleased with that, but we've still got room to get better."
|Mountain View
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|35
|North Stafford
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 22 run (Jacob Anderson kick)NS—Isaiah Stevens 50 fumble return (Matt Warren kick).
MV—Jaiden Fair 33 pass from Jackson Sigler (Anderson kick).
Second Quarter
NS-Cliff Davis 76 pass from Nick Perkins (Warren kick).
MV-Collin Carroll 4 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
Third Quarter
NS-Davis 23 pass from Jack Pearson (Warren kick).
MV-Daniels 1 run (Anderson kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV-Daniels 68 pass from Sigler (Anderson kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|MV
|NS
|First downs
|22
|13
|Rushes-yards
|35-159
|18-9
|Passing yards
|275
|210
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-0
|16-21-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-24
|4-32
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|12-114
|11-106
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mountain View—Ike Daniels 17-108, 2 TDs; Tyler Perry 8-33; Jackson Sigler 6-21; Jaiden Fair 1-3; Team 3-(minus 6). North Stafford—Tevin White 12-37; Jack Pearson 5-(minus 25); Team 1-(minus 3).
PASSING: Mountain View--Sigler 18-28-0, 275 yards, 3 TDs; North Stafford—Pearson 15-20-0, 134 yards, 1 TD; Nick Perkins 1-1-0, 76 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Mountain View—Daniels 5-134, 1 TD; Collin Carroll 4-54, 1 TD; Fair 3-40, 1 TD; Jordan Jackson 2-32; Jackson Hammill 1-6; Javon Corbin 1-5; Perry 2-4. North Stafford—Cliff Davis 7-130, 2 TDs; Perkins 3-43; Dino Jones 4-29; Deion King 1-5; White 1-3.
