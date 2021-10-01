High school football: Behind Edwards' three TDs, Chancellor defeats Spotsylvania

It wasn’t perfect, but Chancellor fought hard and came away with another win Friday night.
“One thing I’ll never question is their fortitude, their never-quit,” said coach Jeff Drugatz after the 31–21 win over visiting Spotsylvania. “They give you everything they’ve got. But sometimes we’ve got to pay better attention to details.”
Running back Brycen Edwards ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns but avoided taking any credit for the victory.
“It was a great team win today,” Edwards said. “Linemen played amazing. Big credit to the linemen, and everyone never gave up. That’s what I love about this team.”
Drugatz agreed with Edwards’ analysis, but said his team still has work to do after a game that often seemed to slow to a crawl because of multiple penalties.
“We get better each week, especially the o-line,” Drugatz said, “But we get tired, we get lazy, and we start getting penalties, and we’ve got to fix that.”
Spotsylvania also had some success but was hurt by penalties.
“We came out and we saw looks we thought we were going to get early on, and we were able to capitalize on those,” coach Jeremy Jack said.
But, he said, “at the end of the day, we cannot penalize ourselves. Our inconsistency on offense cost us. We’d get big plays, and then we’d take a step back. Two steps forward and one step back doesn’t get a lot of first downs.”
Spotsylvania (3–2) scored first on a 36-yard run by Ethan Cockrill.
Freddie Shaw answered immediately for Chancellor, though, taking the kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown.
Monte McMorris hit Jake Jack on a 30-yard touchdown pass for the Knights, but Chancellor moved the ball well and Edwards finished off two drives with short touchdown runs to give the Chargers a 21–14 lead at the half.
Edwards scored again in the third quarter, and Tyson Anderson helped the Knights answer. He broke a 71-yard run that looked like a sure touchdown, but Michael Matthews–Canty ran him down and managed to push him out of bounds at the 4 yard line.
A few plays later, though, Anderson took a lateral from McMorris and hit Jack in the corner of the end zone for a score.
The fourth quarter saw the ball being carried up and down the field by the refs more than by the players.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Drugatz said. “We’ve got to pay attention to detail and get better. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and we’re going to get back on the drawing board tomorrow.”
Coach Jack sees positives ahead for his team as they get ready for next Friday’s game against Culpeper.
“There’s five games left in the season,” he said. “There’s still a lot of time, and I like where we’re at.“
Chancellor (2–1) will host Courtland next Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Chancellor
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
First Quarter
Sp—Ethan Cockrill 36 run (Mac Robinson kick).
Ch—Freddie Shaw 70 kickoff return (Aidan Buhman kick).
Second Quarter
Sp—Jake Jack 29 pass from McMorris (Robinson kick).
Ch—Brycen Edwards 2 run ( Buhman kick).
Ch—Edwards 1 run (Buhman kick).
Third Quarter
Ch—Edwards 4 run (Buhman kick).
Sp—Jake Jack 6 pass from Tyson Anderson (Robinson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Buhman 25-yard field goal.
|Sp
|Ch
|First downs
|13
|14
|Rushes-yards
|21-145
|40-297
|Passing Yards
|164
|56
|Comp-Att-Int.
|16-27-1
|7-8-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-30.3
|2-27.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|11-75
|12-129