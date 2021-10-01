High school football: Behind Edwards' three TDs, Chancellor defeats Spotsylvania

It wasn’t perfect, but Chancellor fought hard and came away with another win Friday night.

“One thing I’ll never question is their fortitude, their never-quit,” said coach Jeff Drugatz after the 31–21 win over visiting Spotsylvania. “They give you everything they’ve got. But sometimes we’ve got to pay better attention to details.”

Running back Brycen Edwards ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns but avoided taking any credit for the victory.

“It was a great team win today,” Edwards said. “Linemen played amazing. Big credit to the linemen, and everyone never gave up. That’s what I love about this team.”

Drugatz agreed with Edwards’ analysis, but said his team still has work to do after a game that often seemed to slow to a crawl because of multiple penalties.

“We get better each week, especially the o-line,” Drugatz said, “But we get tired, we get lazy, and we start getting penalties, and we’ve got to fix that.”

Spotsylvania also had some success but was hurt by penalties.

“We came out and we saw looks we thought we were going to get early on, and we were able to capitalize on those,” coach Jeremy Jack said.