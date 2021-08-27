High school football: Behind Poirier, Orange takes early lead, then holds off Courtland for first win

The Orange Hornets put on a show for their first full house in well over a year, beating the visiting Courtland Cougars, 42–35.

Quarterback Paul Poirier threw often and on target, spreading the ball among seven different receivers for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

“With the losses of our main receivers from last year, we had to have a lot of people step up,” Poirier said. “We had a lot of sophomores, freshmen, underclassmen getting a lot of reps, so we were just spreading the ball around.”

The Hornets got off to a big early lead, and held on every time the Cougars tried to claw their way back.

Poirier finished the team’s opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Cougars tried to counter but fumbled into Poirier’s hands, and Orange quickly converted with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Will Lewis.

They scored a third TD on a 7-yard strike from Poirier to Nazier McIntosh as the second quarter got underway, and the 21–0 lead proved too much for Courtland to overcome, as the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.