High school football: Behind Poirier, Orange takes early lead, then holds off Courtland for first win

The Orange Hornets put on a show for their first full house in well over a year, beating the visiting Courtland Cougars, 42–35.
Quarterback Paul Poirier threw often and on target, spreading the ball among seven different receivers for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
“With the losses of our main receivers from last year, we had to have a lot of people step up,” Poirier said. “We had a lot of sophomores, freshmen, underclassmen getting a lot of reps, so we were just spreading the ball around.”
The Hornets got off to a big early lead, and held on every time the Cougars tried to claw their way back.
Poirier finished the team’s opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Cougars tried to counter but fumbled into Poirier’s hands, and Orange quickly converted with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Will Lewis.
They scored a third TD on a 7-yard strike from Poirier to Nazier McIntosh as the second quarter got underway, and the 21–0 lead proved too much for Courtland to overcome, as the teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.
“It’s disappointing,” said Courtland coach J.C. Hall. “We let one get away from us. I think a lack of depth [hurt], just 29 kids, in the heat, but that’s no excuse. They were a better football team than us tonight. We’ve got to work harder and get better. We’re not there yet.”
Courtland senior Isaiah Spearman also was disappointed with his team’s performance, as well as his own.
“We didn’t execute, on both sides of the ball,” he explained. “We underestimated them. We could have played better. We’ve got to get better.
Orange running back Bryant Chiles, whose 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave his team some breathing room when the Cougars were getting close, was happier with the way his team had performed. He credited hard work, his offensive line, teamwork and execution of the game plan.
“And then on defense, people stepped up when we needed it most,” Chiles said.
Courtland tried to come back, getting to within a touchdown a few times near the end.
E.J. Rogers rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyron Malbon also scored twice, often dragging defenders along as he picked up tough yardage.
The Cougars didn’t throw much. Kwame Whitaker caught both of quarterback Liam Wojciechowski’s completions, the second for a 22-yard touchdown with just two seconds remaining.
Poirier, on the other hand, threw 17 times, connecting on all but one. He also rushed 11 times for three scores, the last one sealing the game by pushing the lead back to two touchdowns with less than two minutes to go.
Courtland will try to get back on track when they travel to Louisa next Friday, while Orange will try to keep its winning ways going with a trip to Culpeper. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
|Courtland
|0
|14
|6
|15
|—
|35
|Orange
|14
|14
|7
|7
|—
42
First Quarter
Or—Paul Poirier 5 run (Austin Frazier kick)
Or—William Lewis 28 pass from Poirier (Frazier kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Nazier McIntosh 7 pass from Poirier (Chiles run)
Co—Kyron Malbon 2 run (Liam Wojociechowski kick)
Or—Poirier 4 run (kick failed)
Co—E.J. Rogers 7 run (Wojociechowski kick)
Third quarter
Co—Malbon 3 run (kick failed)
Or—Chiles 64 run (Frazier kick)
Fourth quarter
Co—Rogers 2 run (Rogers run)
Or—Poirier 11 run (Frazier kick)
Co—Kwame Whitaker 22 pass from Wociechowski (Wociechowski kick)
|Co
|Or
|First downs
|12
|14
|Rushes–yards
|41–201
|23–120
|Passing yards
|53
|226
|Com–Att–Int
|2–6–1
|16–17–0
|Punts–Avg.
|1-38
|2–43
|Fumbles–lost
|2–2
|1–0
|Penalties–yards
|1-0
|5-60