High school football: Bounces eventually go Riverbend's way in win over Woodgrove in Region 5D quarterfinal:

They say that sometimes the bounces need to go your way, but Riverbend football coach Nathan Yates had never witnessed a carom quite as fortuitous as the one his Bears benefited from on Thursday night.

Riverbend was in the midst of an improbable 99-yard march necessitated by a decidedly bad bounce — a Woodgrove punt that sailed over returner Devin Washington’s head before coming to rest at the 1-yard line.

With no room and under four minutes to spare in a tied Region 5D first-round game, the Bears turned to senior MarcAnthony Parker. Parker, who’d been feeling unwell leading up to Thursday’s game, gave the Bears a healthy buffer from the end zone when he displaced no fewer than five Wolverine defenders on a 17-yard run on first down.

“All we had to do, we thought, was get it out of there,” Yates said. “Get it out of that danger zone and our whole playbook was open.”

Amir Mateo must have interpreted that reasoning literally. With the Bears nearing midfield, Mateo took a handoff right before reversing field and shedding a series of increasingly-desperate Woodgrove defenders. Then, he simply dropped the ball.

“I saw the ball hit the ground and I was like ‘oh man,’ ” Yates recalled, “Somebody on the headset was like, ‘He picked it back up!’ and the drive just keeps on going.”

Four plays later, Tanner Triplett found speedy receiver Devin Washington streaking down the right sideline for a 37-yard pickup to the 3, and JoJo Thomas ran it in from a yard out to punctuate Riverbend’s palpitating 21–14 victory.

“The adrenaline was pumping, the heart was beating,” said Washington of Riverbend’s nearly flawless two-minute drill. “The coaches told us to breathe, and we relaxed and got it done.”

The late heroics were just enough to overcome a herculean effort from Woodgrove running back Tony Cammarota. Yates understood from studying film that the Wolverines would give the ball to their star running back, and they did — 28 times.

“We knew the only way we could win this game was to slow him down,” Yates said of Cammarota, who finished with 191 rushing yards and scored both Woodgrove touchdowns. “I don’t think you can stop that kid; he’s a really good football player.”

Despite losing starting quarterback Patrick Thomas to a broken toe just before halftime, Woodgrove managed to hang tough and tied the game at 14 midway through the fourth quarter on Cammarota’s second score, a 1-yarder.

“He gives you a chance,” Wolverines coach Derek Barlow said.

Washington finished with four receptions, including a 16-yard touchdown. But none was more impressive than the high-arcing ball he hauled in to set up Riverbend’s winning score.

“It was a play that we had to have,” Yates said. “That’s what Devin does. All year he’s made big plays. We put it in his vicinity, and he’s got it.”

Riverbend (9–2) will travel to face the winner of Stone Bridge and William Fleming, who play Friday.

Woodgrove 7 0 0 7 — 14 Riverbend 0 14 0 7 — 21

First quarter

W-Tony Cammarota 4-yard run (Avery Mayers kick)

Second quarter

Rb-Devin Washington 21-yard pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman kick)

Rb-Amir Mateo 16-yard run (Eastman kick)

Fourth quarter

W-Cammarota 1-yard run (Mayers kick)

Rb-JoJo Thomas 1-yard run (Eastman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

W Rb First downs 14 19 Rushing (Att/Yds) 40-236 26-82 Passing yards 19 173 Comp-Att-Int 3-5-0 7-11-1 Punts-Avg. 2-36 2-31 Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-yards 2-15 4-30



INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Woodgrove-Tony Cammarota 28-191, 2 TDs; Patrick Thomas 5-21; Jaden Boring 2-(-2); Tyler Payne 4-26; Alec Hughes 1-0. Riverbend-JoJo Thomas 11-68, TD; Amir Mateo 8-50, TD; Tanner Triplett 3-(-35); Team 1-(-20); MarcAnthony Parker 1-17; Devin Washington 2-2.

PASSING: Woodgrove-Patrick Thomas 2-4, 15 yards; Payne 1-1, 4 yards. Riverbend-Tanner Triplett 7-11-1, 173 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING: Woodgrove-Cammarota 2-15; Chase Pavolic 1-4. Riverbend-Washington 4-81, 2 TDs; Mathias Barnwell 1-23; EJ Wilborne 1-32; MarcAnthony Parker 1-37.​