High school football: Brooke Point has 'fun' in beating Stafford for first win

Brooke Point’s Black-Hawks had a good time playing football Friday night, beating visiting Stafford 48–29.
“It was just fun,” said running back A.J. Maxwell, who paced the Brooke Point attack with three touchdowns and 191 yards on 26 carries. “It was one of my best games yet, so it was just a lot of fun.”
Coach Dwight Hazelwood agreed with Maxwell’s take on the game.
“Our kids had fun playing football again, and they showed it,” he said, “and that’s probably what our team is.”
Quarterback Noah Sanders said the offensive line was the key to Brooke Point (1–2) breaking into the win column.
“Our O-line was great today. They gave me a lot of time so I could make the plays I needed to,” Sanders said. “And the running backs came up big for us, hitting the hole hard, creating huge holes, and making it easier for us to win.”
Sanders and his receivers did their part as well.
Christian Taylor opened the scoring, taking a pass from Sanders 73 yards for a touchdown.
“I just knew we were kind of slow coming out, and I knew we needed a spark, so I had to lock in,” said Taylor, who would catch three more passes, one for a 59-yard touchdown, before the night was done.
Emmanuel Thomas also caught a TD pass from Sanders, and the quarterback ran one in himself from 19 yards out.
Hazelwood agreed with his quarterback’s analysis of the team’s strengths.
“Our offensive line is always a big deal for us,” he said. “We went through two tough games to start, and we came out here with a chance to win, and they put their stamp on it early. We had a couple of scares, but our offensive line, their effort, their enthusiasm, changed that.”
His defensive line also had a good night, Hazelwood said, and though the team wasn’t perfect, he was happy with the effort.
“We’ve got some things we need to clean up,” he said. “The thing that changed is we had more effort and more enthusiasm.”
The Indians (0-3) had a tough time moving the ball much of the night, but they did have a few big moments of their own.
Quarterback Colten Dunmire hit T.J. Henderson for a 38-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, and connected with Yoskar Rosales for a 37-yarder in the fourth.
Kiori Edwards broke free for a 54-yard TD run, and Edwin Searcy had a 41-yard scoring carry for Stafford.
On defense, Andrew Koetter twice intercepted Black-Hawk passes.
Next up for Stafford is a trip to Riverbend (2–1) on Friday. Brooke Point will host North Stafford (1–2).
|Stafford
|2
|7
|6
|14
|—
|29
|Brooke Point
|14
|20
|7
|7
|—
|48
First Quarter
BP—Christian Taylor 73-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Aaron Alexander kick)
BP—AJ Maxwell 2-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
St—Safety, snap through end zona
Second Quarter
St—TJ Henderson 38-yard pass from Colten Dunmire (Blake Childress kick)
BP—Emmanile Thomas 12-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Aaron Alexander kick)
BP—Christian Taylor 59-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Aaron Alexander kick)
BP—Noah Sanders 19-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
St—Edwin Searcy 41-yard run (kick failed)
BP—AJ Maxwell 3-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
Fourth Quarter
St—Kiori Edwards 54-yard run (Blake Childress kick)
St—Yoskar Rosales 27-yard pass from Colten Dunmire (Blake Childress kick)
BP—AJ Maxwell 23-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
|St
|BP
|First downs
|7
|21
|Rushes-yards
|23-162
|43-363
|Passing yards
|113
|204
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-17-0
|10-16-2
|Punts-avg.
|5-35.0
|2-9.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-55
|6-75