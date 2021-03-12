High school football: Brooke Point has 'fun' in beating Stafford for first win

Emmanuel Thomas also caught a TD pass from Sanders, and the quarterback ran one in himself from 19 yards out.

Hazelwood agreed with his quarterback’s analysis of the team’s strengths.

“Our offensive line is always a big deal for us,” he said. “We went through two tough games to start, and we came out here with a chance to win, and they put their stamp on it early. We had a couple of scares, but our offensive line, their effort, their enthusiasm, changed that.”

His defensive line also had a good night, Hazelwood said, and though the team wasn’t perfect, he was happy with the effort.

“We’ve got some things we need to clean up,” he said. “The thing that changed is we had more effort and more enthusiasm.”

The Indians (0-3) had a tough time moving the ball much of the night, but they did have a few big moments of their own.

Quarterback Colten Dunmire hit T.J. Henderson for a 38-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, and connected with Yoskar Rosales for a 37-yarder in the fourth.

Kiori Edwards broke free for a 54-yard TD run, and Edwin Searcy had a 41-yard scoring carry for Stafford.