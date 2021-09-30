High school football: Brooke Point looks to get well with Riverbend looming

“We try to teach [our players] to have a one-play mentality. They built a brotherhood together, they stick by each other, we believe in family and it’s more than a word to us.”

Since the cancellation of the Eastern View game, the Black-Hawks have practiced in pods of six or seven players, but they come together virtually for their team meetings.

The non-district game against the Cyclones is not likely to be made up.

“We wanted to try it,” Hazelwood said, “but unfortunately Eastern View’s bye is at the end of the year. We would love to have another game, but our bye week was last week and we weren’t able to pick anyone up.”

Hazelwood believes that all of his players should be available Friday against Riverbend.

“If you go by the quarantine, everyone should be good to go, the quarantine described by the CDC, so I believe we are good,” he said.

As with everyone’s lives, COVID has changed the way that coaches coach.