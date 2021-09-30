High school football: Brooke Point looks to get well with Riverbend looming

Like many area high school football teams, Brooke Point missed a game due to COVID precautions.
The Black-Hawks had to cancel their Sept. 17 contest against Eastern View barely an hour before kickoff, when the Cyclones were already on their way to Stafford County.
After a scheduled bye last week, Brooke Point (2-1) enters Friday’s Commonwealth District opener against the Riverbend Bears on a two-game winning streak, with victories over Potomac and Riverside, after dropping its season opener against Freedom.
Brooke Point is looking to avenge a 14-12 loss to the Bears (4-1) during the spring season.
Said Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood: “Everyone will tell you, ‘Hey last year was a real eye-opener, we played six games that could have been no games.’ They all have committed and have said, ‘Coach we wanted to play, what do we have to do?’
“The county is very good at protecting and making sure that our kids are in a good spot. Our coaches do a really good job making sure we limit things.”
The Black-Hawks were overwhelmed by powerful Freedom squad 70-26 in their opener.
“When you lose like that you understand where you made your mistakes,” Hazelwood said. “It’s water under the bridge you move on. You play your next game or next rep the best you can.
“We try to teach [our players] to have a one-play mentality. They built a brotherhood together, they stick by each other, we believe in family and it’s more than a word to us.”
Since the cancellation of the Eastern View game, the Black-Hawks have practiced in pods of six or seven players, but they come together virtually for their team meetings.
The non-district game against the Cyclones is not likely to be made up.
“We wanted to try it,” Hazelwood said, “but unfortunately Eastern View’s bye is at the end of the year. We would love to have another game, but our bye week was last week and we weren’t able to pick anyone up.”
Hazelwood believes that all of his players should be available Friday against Riverbend.
“If you go by the quarantine, everyone should be good to go, the quarantine described by the CDC, so I believe we are good,” he said.
As with everyone’s lives, COVID has changed the way that coaches coach.
“Last year we had our first run at it,” Hazelwood said. “We were playing a six-game season during COVID and had to be creative, and when you get creative you realize you can be efficient. You don’t need to be at practice as long you can get things that need to be done and move through [practice].