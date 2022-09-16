High school football: Brooke Point proves doubters wrong, surprises Eastern View in road victory

Everyone knew Brooke Point was better than its 0–3 record suggested. The Black–Hawks proved them all right Friday night with a convincing 28–6 win at Eastern View.

“The start of our season hasn’t been really good,” quarterback Daniel Coles said. “I told them boys, this week we had to come in and focus. We’re already down, they’re not expecting much from us, we had to come out here, focus up, and leave it on the field, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Coles, who completed 12 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Brooke Point offense, said he knew his team could handle the previously unbeaten Cyclones (3–0) despite the early-season struggles.

“I knew it was going to be a pretty tough game,” he said, “but I knew, if we came out and did what we had to do from the jump, we were going to take this game.”

But despite the team’s record, Brooke Point’s quality of play wasn’t a surprise to the Cyclones.

“We’ve said all week that, in reality, they were significantly better than their record,” Cyclones coach Brian Lowery said. “I think they showed that tonight. I think they played very disciplined ball. I think they played very physical ball, and they were able to use some size and speed that we didn’t quite have.”

Lowery said he felt the game was closer than the final score indicated.

“It was a good, heavyweight battle,” he said, “and I think we can walk away with our heads held high, knowing we didn’t cower. They’re going to be sore in the morning, too.”

Brooke Point

7 7 11 3 — 21 Eastern View 6 0 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

EV-Jayden Williams 83 yard pass from D’Myo Hunter (conv. failed).

BP-Dante Terrell 15 yard pass from Daniel Coles (Aaron Alexander kick).

Second Quarter

BP-Dalton Lear-Mitchell 13 yard pass from Coles (Alexander kick).

Third Quarter

BP-Daveon Estes 53 yard pass from Coles (conv. Terrell).

BP-Alexander 32 yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter

BP-Alexander 35 yard field goal.

TEAM STATISTICS

BP EV First downs 16 3 Rushing (Att/Yds) 43-199 17-62 Passing yards 185 109 Comp-Att-Int 12-20-0 7-19-0 Punts-Avg. 2-37 4-29 Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-45 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Brooke Point— Daniel Coles 21-68; Dante Terrell 5-39; Dylan Frost 15-82; Aaron Alexander 1-10; Gabriel Dombek 1-0. Eastern View—D’Myo Hunter 8-25; Jayden Williams 2-2; Darius Stafford 4-22; Brett Clatterbaugh 3-13.

PASSING: Brooke Point—Coles 12-18-0, 185 yards, 3 TDs; Dombeck 0-2-0. Eastern View—Hunter 7-19-0; 109 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Brooke Point—Terrell 6-24, TD; Daveon Estes 2-63, TD; Dalton Lear-Mitchell 3-48, TD; Julius Gillis-Ware 1-0. Eastern View—Stafford 3-9; Jayden Williams 1-83, TD; Xavier Carr 1-8; Darrell Washington 1-4; Kevin Berg 1-5.