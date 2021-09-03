High school football: Brooke Point rebounds by beating Potomac in nailbiter

Coles, who scored twice in last week’s loss to Freedom, led all rushers with 126 yards on 19 carries and tallied two touchdowns. His second score put the Black-Hawks in front 34-25 after Potomac had narrowed the margin to three points on Shalin Green’s 14- yard scamper.

“I tried to focus on the little things tonight and set the offense up in good position so we could work,” Coles said. “We have some things to fix, but we came out all right and got the win.”

The Black-Hawks came out all right thanks to a determined effort in the second half after six lead changes in the first two quarters.

After Taylor’s kickoff return, the teams traded blows until Sanders connected with Taylor to put them in front 21-19 with eight minutes left in the first half. Sanders’ 1-yard keeper after a costly Panthers’ fumble then gave Brooke Point its biggest lead, 28-19, at the intermission.

But Potomac refused to fold. After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers marched 98 yards and cut the Black-Hawks’ lead to three points on Green’s touchdown.

With their lead in danger, the Black-Hawks responded again; this time with a six-play scoring drive that covered 58 yards. Sanders raced 22 yards into the end zone after finding a small seam in the Potomac defense.