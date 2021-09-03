High school football: Brooke Point rebounds by beating Potomac in nailbiter

Brooke Point football coach Dwight Hazelwood insists the Black-Hawks are an entirely different team when they execute and have fun.
“We preach effort and enthusiasm and having fun,” said Hazelwood after watching his squad outlast visiting Potomac 34-33 and improve to 1-1 on the young season. “We’re a whole different team when we play and have fun. Tonight we did.”
The non-district victory came on the heels of last week’s humbling loss at Freedom, when the Black-Hawks gave up 70 points in their season opener.
“We got out of our game last week,” said quarterback Noah Sanders, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in Thursday’s win over the Panthers (0-2). “But tonight we emphasized to play our game and execute, and that’s what we did.”
Sanders was a big key to the Black-Hawks’ success on offense, but he had to share the spotlight with wide receiver Christian Taylor and running back Daniel Coles.
Taylor scored Brooke Point’s first touchdown on an electrifying 83-yard sprint up the middle after Potomac had grabbed a quick 6-0 lead on an interception and score by Elijah Williams. Taylor also hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to regain the lead for the Black-Hawks in the second quarter.
“Next man up, next play,” said Taylor. “I trusted my guys and my blocks on the kickoff. I saw the hole, made the cut and made the play.”
Coles, who scored twice in last week’s loss to Freedom, led all rushers with 126 yards on 19 carries and tallied two touchdowns. His second score put the Black-Hawks in front 34-25 after Potomac had narrowed the margin to three points on Shalin Green’s 14- yard scamper.
“I tried to focus on the little things tonight and set the offense up in good position so we could work,” Coles said. “We have some things to fix, but we came out all right and got the win.”
The Black-Hawks came out all right thanks to a determined effort in the second half after six lead changes in the first two quarters.
After Taylor’s kickoff return, the teams traded blows until Sanders connected with Taylor to put them in front 21-19 with eight minutes left in the first half. Sanders’ 1-yard keeper after a costly Panthers’ fumble then gave Brooke Point its biggest lead, 28-19, at the intermission.
But Potomac refused to fold. After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers marched 98 yards and cut the Black-Hawks’ lead to three points on Green’s touchdown.
With their lead in danger, the Black-Hawks responded again; this time with a six-play scoring drive that covered 58 yards. Sanders raced 22 yards into the end zone after finding a small seam in the Potomac defense.
The nine-point advantage seemed secure with six minutes left, but once again the Panthers showed their resiliency. They drove from their own 33 and scored again on a two-yard plunge by Andre Persons, who led the Panthers with 90 yards rushing and two scores. A two-point conversion on the PAT pulled them to within 34-33, but that was where the comeback ended.
Led by the hard running of Coles and Sanders, the Black-Hawks sealed their first victory of the season with a 50-yard drive that ran out the final three minutes of the clock.
“This team is different than last year’s,” Sanders said. “It’s a good difference. We have a lot of fight. We have a real brotherhood. We pick each other up and we keep fighting. That’s what we did tonight.”
Brooke Point goes for its second victory when it entertains Riverside next Friday. Potomac travels to Woodgrove.