High school football: Brooke Point views victory over North Stafford as a sign of things to come next season

“We wanted this one,” said Sanders. “It means a lot to us. We’ve come a long way this year.”

Coles’ 5-yard run put Brooke Point in front by 16 points with two minutes gone in the third quarter and things looked bright for the Black–Hawks.

But North Stafford has been a battle-tested team this year as well, and the Wolverines showed their mettle. Using the running of power back Tevin White and freshman quarterback Zion Gray, they took a 24–22 lead with 6 minutes left.

“We faced a lot of adversity this year,” said Wolverines coach Neil Sullivan. “You name it, we’ve faced it. But I’m really proud of these guys and the way we fought back.”

The Wolverines lost starting quarterback Jack Pearson to an injury in the first quarter, but may have found a budding star in Gray. The 5-foot-7 speedster rushed for 147 yards and scored twice to spark the late-game rally.

White’s 3-yard plunge capped a long drive and then Gray darted into the end zone from 3 yards out after a Black–Hawks fumble to give North Stafford the lead, 22–18.