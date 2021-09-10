High school football: Brooke Point's ground is too much for Riverside

Brooke Point got off to a fast start Friday night, and the offense never let up on its way to a convincing 69–28 win over the visiting Riverside Rams.
On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Black–Hawks quarterback Noah Sanders hit a wide-open Christian Taylor, who took the ball 65 yards for the score.
The Black–Hawks leaned heavily on the run game the rest of the way, and the Rams could do little to stop them.
“Our offense fired on all cylinders,” Sanders said. “The offensive line played well. They kept me clean, cut clean lanes for the running backs, and our receivers got open. That’s all you can ask for.”
The Rams came back with a touchdown drive, and scored on big plays of their own before the half was out, but Brooke Point moved the ball well on every drive.
The ground attack was led by sophomore Daniel Coles, who crashed through tackles all night long, turning seemingly short plays into big gains. He finished the night with 210 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
“What an incredible effort. We just watched the running backs run,” Black–Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “Each one of them—[they] don’t go down on the first hit, don’t go down on arm tackles. They just kept running.”
Hazelwood preaches effort and enthusiasm, and he was happy with what his team showed, as exemplified by Coles.
“Daniel’s a special young man,” Hazelwood said. “The thing that I love about Daniel is that he’ll do all that and he’ll still be smiling at the end.”
The offense scored on every drive, but the defense made a few mistakes early and Riverside kept it close.
Though the Rams couldn’t move the ball on the ground, they briefly grabbed a one-point lead in the second quarter when quarterback Will Lind hit receiver Gabe Karstaedt on an 80-yard touchdown pass for the second time in five minutes.
“A lot of missed assignments in that first half, that led to 22 points,” Hazelwood said. “We’ve got to tighten those up, because we’re playing a pretty good Eastern View team next week.”
The offense kept rolling, though, and the defense stood its ground the rest of the way.
Sanders ran the ball in from 12 yards out, and Coles scored his third before the clock wound down, and Black–Hawks went into the halftime break with a two-touchdown lead.
The second half was all Brooke Point. Dante Terrell ran back the opening kickoff 81 yards for a score, and Coles, Taylor and Sanders each scored again.
By the time the Rams’ backups scored late in the game, the Black–Hawks had run in six unanswered TDs.
Coles finished the game with 20 carries for 210 yards, crossing the goal line four times. Sanders ran for two scores and Taylor for one, in addition to their early connection through the air.
“We had to come out, execute, take it play by play, take it slow, and come out with the win,” Coles said. “I’m proud of my boys.”
Brooke Point (2–1) will host Eastern View (2–0) Friday night.
|Riverside
|14
|8
|0
|7
|—
|29
|Brooke Point
|15
|20
|22
|6
|—
|63
First Quarter
BP—Christian Taylor 65-yard pass from Noah Sanders (Emmanual Thomas run)
Ri—Adam Hufnagel 15-yard pass from Will Lind (pass failed)
BP—Daniel Coles 2-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
Gabe Karstaedt 82-yard pass from Will Lind (Will Lind Run)
Second Quarter
BP—Daniel Coles 15-yard run (pass failed)
Ri—Gabe Karstaedt 80-yard pass from Will Lind) (Justin Tyler pass from Will Lind)
BP—Noah Sanders 12-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
BP—Daniel Coles 5-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
Third Quarter
BP—Dante Terrell 81-yard kickoff return (Dante Terrell run)
BP—Daniel Coles 2-yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
BP—Christian Taylor 20yard run (Aaron Alexander kick)
Fourth Quarter
BP—Noah Sanders 12-yard run (conversion failed)
Ri—Zion Trump 16-yard pass from Griff Ambuhl (Josh Thomas kick)
|Ri
|BP
|First downs
|14
|21
|Rushes-yards
|19-45
|36-252
|Passing yards
|397
|191
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-20-0
|8-16-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-29.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-30
|3-25