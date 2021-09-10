High school football: Brooke Point's ground is too much for Riverside

Brooke Point got off to a fast start Friday night, and the offense never let up on its way to a convincing 69–28 win over the visiting Riverside Rams.

On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Black–Hawks quarterback Noah Sanders hit a wide-open Christian Taylor, who took the ball 65 yards for the score.

The Black–Hawks leaned heavily on the run game the rest of the way, and the Rams could do little to stop them.

“Our offense fired on all cylinders,” Sanders said. “The offensive line played well. They kept me clean, cut clean lanes for the running backs, and our receivers got open. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Rams came back with a touchdown drive, and scored on big plays of their own before the half was out, but Brooke Point moved the ball well on every drive.

The ground attack was led by sophomore Daniel Coles, who crashed through tackles all night long, turning seemingly short plays into big gains. He finished the night with 210 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.

“What an incredible effort. We just watched the running backs run,” Black–Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “Each one of them—[they] don’t go down on the first hit, don’t go down on arm tackles. They just kept running.”