High school football: Bryson's hat trick helps Colonial Forge get past stubborn Stafford

His were the kind of eye-popping numbers that would make any fantasy football league player giddy.

Nothing gaudy, mind you, but stunningly effective just the same.

Taking his turn on the stage in place of the injured Donte Hawthorne, Colonial Forge High School’s Josiah Bryson needed just six carries to power his way to three touchdowns to lead the visiting Eagles past a gritty Stafford team, 34–25, in Friday night’s Commonwealth District matchup at Lloyd A. Busch Stadium.

Bryson, a 5-foot-8, 190-pound sophomore, had been playing exclusively at linebacker prior to the ankle injury that sidelined the U.Va.-bound Hawthorne, but quickly proved he was ready for the moment. He finished with 35 yards on the night but managed three scores, including his decisive 1-yard plunge with 1:37 that assured the game’s outcome. He paced an effective running back-by-committee approach that did just enough to overcome the absence of Hawthorne and a number of critical Eagle mistakes.

Junior Jaevyen Peterson added a game-high 121 yards and another touchdown on the ground as Colonial Forge erased an early 6–0 deficit and improved its record to 2–2 with the victory.

“Those guys stepped up and did a really nice job,” Eagles coach John Brown said. “We knew they were good—they just had to come out here and do it.”

Sophomore quarterback Eli Taylor did his part as well in atoning for the loss of Hawthorne, completing 17 of 23 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Senior receiver Colby Kynard was his favorite target, hauling in 10 catches for 136 yards to help Colonial Forge run up just shy of 400 yards of total offense on the night.

A stalwart Eagles defense did the rest, coming with keys plays when needed to hold off an upset-minded Indians team that had climbed to within 28–25 following a Michael Creamer score from a yard out with 2:53 remaining.

Colonial Forge wasted no time slamming the door shut, recovering the ensuing onside kick and driving 52 yards in just four plays to set up the second and most decisive of Bryson’s two fourth-period touchdowns from a yard out to close out the game’s scoring.

“I think we answered when we had to answer,” Brown said.

Stafford, which fell to 3–2 and will face Mountain View next week, played gamely for the entire evening. The Indians took the early lead when quarterback Aidan McConnell darted into the end zone from three yards to put his team ahead, 6–0, with 7:06 left in the opening period.

Stafford managed just 35 yards of total offense in the first half but looked much sharper in the second, accumulating 208 of its 243 yards after the break. McConnell rushed for two scores and passed for 79 yards to lead the hosts.

“The kids played their butts off,” first-year Indians coach Jeff Drugatz said. “We’ve still got stuff to clean up, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Colonial Forge will get tested yet again next week when it hosts Highland Springs.

“We have our whole season in front of us,” Brown said. “We have a chance to be a very good team still.”

Colonial Forge 7 14 0 13 — 34 Stafford 6 0 7 12 — 25

First Quarter

St—Aidan McConnell 3 run (kick failed).

CF—Josiah Bryson 5 run (Joshua Hand kick).

Second Quarter

CF—Jaevyen Peterson run (Hand kick).

CF—Tylers Rivers 31 pass from Eli Taylor (Hand kick).

Third Quarter

St—Gavin Wright 2 run (Andrew Stalteri kick).

Fourth Quarter

St—Scoring play (conv. play).

CF—Bryson 1 run (Hand kick).

St—Michael Creamer 1 run (pass failed).

CF—Bryson 1 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

CF St First downs 14 15 Rushes-yards 29-174 47-143 Passing yards 219 100 Comp-Att-Int 17-23-1 6-15-0 Punts-Avg. 1-42 5-29.4 Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0 Penalties-yards 11-84 8-37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Eli Taylor 1-0; Ethan Lynch 6-21; Jaevyen Peterson 13-121, TD; Joshua Hand 1-(-12); Josiah Bryson 6-35, 3TDs; Colby Kynard 2-9. Stafford—Aidan McConnell 15-32, 2TDs; Michael Creamer 23-54, TD; Jack Baumgartner 1-32; Gavin Wright 8-25, TD.

PASSING: Colonial Forge—Eli Taylor 17-23-1, 219, TD. Stafford—Aidan McConnell 5-11-0, 79; Wright 1-4-0, 21.

RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Kynard 10-136; Matt Holland 2-10; Hiro Carr 3-42; Tyler Rivers 1-31, TD; Lynch 1-0. Stafford—Johnny Hinz 1-21; Kimani Morton 3-63; Creamer 1-3; Baumgartner 1-13.