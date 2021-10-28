High school football: Buhmann's 3 TDs push Chancellor past Culpeper County

Buhmann wasted no time going to work after that, however, connecting with Michael Matthews-Canty for a 19-yard gain to the Culpeper 36 on the second play of the ensuing possession. The two hooked up again on a screen pass in the right flat two plays later and Matthews-Canty did the rest, racing 31 yards to the end zone.

The four-play, 66-yard drive took just over a minute and sent Chancellor (4-2 overall, 4-1 district) to the locker room with a 20-7 advantage.

Buhmann didn't hesitate to give Matthews-Canty all the credit for the big play.

"That one was all him," he said. "He's fast and physical, and all it took was one block for him to bounce it to the sideline and use his physicality to get to the end zone."

"Aidan got me the ball fast," said Matthews-Canty, who finished the contest with three receptions for 65 yards and also returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a TD. "We had to turn up after [Culpeper] scored that touchdown."

But Culpeper (4-6, 2-5) didn't lay down afterward. The Blue Devils drove 60 yards in nine plays on the opening drive of the second half, cutting the Chargers' edge to 20-14 on a 27-yard scoring scamper by Malachi Terrell with 6:29 to go in the third quarter.