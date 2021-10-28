High school football: Buhmann's 3 TDs push Chancellor past Culpeper County

Chancellor football coach Jeff Drugatz has been trying his best to handle Aidan Buhmann with kid gloves.
Buhmann, a freshman, was pressed into duty as the Chargers' quarterback when senior starter Javontae Mickens suffered an injury during a game at King George two weeks ago. As a result, Drugatz and his staff leaned heavily on the team's running game against Caroline last Friday to the tune of a season-high 339 yards.
After the display Buhmann put on Thursday night though, Drugatz may have to rethink that approach from here on out.
Buhmann threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Chancellor strengthen its case for a Region 4B playoff berth with a 35-14 Battlefield District victory over visiting Culpeper County.
"He's gonna be a good one," a smiling Drugatz said of Buhmann. "Our staff did a great job of getting him ready this week, and he made some good reads out there tonight."
Buhmann's best reads came at pivotal moments, and they prevented the Blue Devils from seizing the momentum.
Culpeper QB Bennett Sutherland scored on a 1-yard keeper to cut the Chargers' lead to 13-7 with 3:40 remaining in the first half, giving the Blue Devils a much-needed shot in the arm. The TD came four plays after defensive lineman Quentin Butler recovered a fumble by Chancellor's TySean Wilson at the Chargers' 26-yard line.
Buhmann wasted no time going to work after that, however, connecting with Michael Matthews-Canty for a 19-yard gain to the Culpeper 36 on the second play of the ensuing possession. The two hooked up again on a screen pass in the right flat two plays later and Matthews-Canty did the rest, racing 31 yards to the end zone.
The four-play, 66-yard drive took just over a minute and sent Chancellor (4-2 overall, 4-1 district) to the locker room with a 20-7 advantage.
Buhmann didn't hesitate to give Matthews-Canty all the credit for the big play.
"That one was all him," he said. "He's fast and physical, and all it took was one block for him to bounce it to the sideline and use his physicality to get to the end zone."
"Aidan got me the ball fast," said Matthews-Canty, who finished the contest with three receptions for 65 yards and also returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a TD. "We had to turn up after [Culpeper] scored that touchdown."
But Culpeper (4-6, 2-5) didn't lay down afterward. The Blue Devils drove 60 yards in nine plays on the opening drive of the second half, cutting the Chargers' edge to 20-14 on a 27-yard scoring scamper by Malachi Terrell with 6:29 to go in the third quarter.
Terrell, the Fredericksburg area's leading rusher, finished the game with 110 yards on 24 carries in three quarters of action. He was forced to sit out the first period due to an undisclosed violation of team rules earlier this week.
Just as it had earlier, Chancellor responded quickly to Culpeper's salvo with one of its own. This time it took the Chargers just three plays to score, with Buhmann hitting Quan Johnson over the middle for a 25-yard TD. Buhmann's ensuing 2-point conversion pass to Matthews-Canty pushed Chancellor's lead to 28-14 with 4:53 remaining in the period.
"I saw the linebackers peeking into the backfield, which allowed Quan to get free over the top," said Buhmann, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 126 yards on the night. "He ran a great route."
Johnson later intercepted a fourth-down heave by Sutherland, setting up Buhmann's 5-yard TD run with 1:27 remaining in the contest.
"Having [Buhmann] play as well-rounded as he did tonight makes us a better team," Drugatz pointed out. "Having him make good decisions with the ball allows us to play Javontae [Mickens] at running back and really opens our offense up even more."
The Chargers entered the night as the No. 6 seed in the region with a 23.80 power-point rating, trailing fifth-seeded Patrick Henry-Ashland (24.88) by little more than a full point. They also had Powhatan, Spotsylvania and Atlee breathing down their neck—all within 1.30 points of them.
Spotsylvania lost to King George 37-0 Thursday, while Patrick Henry, Powhatan and Atlee all play on Friday.
"We've still got plenty of work in front of us," Drugatz said, referencing the fact that Chancellor has a makeup game with Courtland next Tuesday and then has to travel to Maury Stadium for its regular-season finale against James Monroe just three days after that. "We're finishing the regular season with three games in eight days, counting tonight, which obviously isn't an ideal situation. But the good thing is our kids are hungry and we're going to do our best to get them ready."
Despite finishing the regular season on a three-game losing streak, Culpeper has qualified for the Region 3B playoffs. The Blue Devils will be the No. 5 seed, and they'll likely travel to either James Monroe or Goochland in the first round two weeks from now.
"We've got to use the next two weeks to get healthy and clean some things up," Culpeper head coach James Ford said. "You're always happy to make the playoffs, so we want to make the most of that opportunity, but we've got to get some guys healed up and we'll be ready to go."
Culpeper County 0 7 7 0 — 0
Chancellor 13 7 8 7 —35
First Quarter
Ch—Michael Matthews-Canty 75 kickoff return (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Ch—Brycen Edwards 12 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
CC—Bennett Sutherland 1 run (R.J. Uribe kick)
Ch—Matthews-Canty 31 pass from Buhmann (Buhmann kick)
Third Quarter
CC—Malachi Terrell 27 run (Uribe kick)
Ch—Quan Johnson 25 pass from Buhmann (Matthews-Canty pass from Buhmann)
Fourth Quarter
Ch—Buhmann 5 run (Buhmann kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Culpeper County 16; Chancellor 12
Rushes-yards: Culpeper County 40-118; Chancellor 24-139
Passing yards: Culpeper County 138; Chancellor 126
Comp-Att-Int: Culpeper County 13-21-1; Chancellor 7-8-0
Punts-avg: Culpeper County 3-30.3; Chancellor 2-28.0
Fumbles-lost: Culpeper County 1-0; Chancellor 1-1
Penalties-yards: Culpeper County 9-75; Chancellor 12-114
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 24-110, TD; Jakari Edwards 9-28; Griffin Tanner 2-8; Bennett Sutherland 5-(-28), TD. Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 17-89, TD; Javontae Mickens 1-18; Aidan Buhmann 2-14, TD; TySean Wilson 2-12; Quan Johnson 1-5; A.J. Lewis 1-1.
PASSING: Culpeper County—Sutherland 13-21-1, 138 yards. Chancellor—Buhmann 7-8-0, 126 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 4-60; Edwards 6-57; A.J. Marshall 2-16; Jacob Roman 1-5. Chancellor—Michael Matthews-Canty 3-65, TD; Quan Johnson 2-35, TD; Brycen Edwards 2-26.