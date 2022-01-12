High school football: Caroline hires Gerard Johnson as head coach

When Gerard Johnson was a star quarterback at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County, his coach, Troy Taylor, told him that one day he’ll make a fine coach.

“I argued with him up and down that I’d never coach high school,” Johnson recalled.

Taylor went on to coach at L.C. Bird in Chesterfield, and Johnson served as his special teams coordinator and also worked with the offense.

That’s when Johnson realized coaching would allow him to fulfill his mission of making an impact on the lives of youth.

Johnson, 27, is stepping into his first head coaching position at Caroline High School. His hiring was approved by the Caroline County School Board earlier this week.

He becomes one of the youngest head coaches in school history.

“You’re seeing some of these coaches being hired at a younger age whether it’s at the high school, pro or college level,” Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said. “One of the conversations that [principal Joshua Just] and I had was that all these great coaches were first-year coaches at some point. So we were willing to roll the dice and see if we can get a lot of reward from the risk.”