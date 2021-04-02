High school football: Chancellor finds its better half in win over Eastern View

The Edwards-to-Edwards connection would strike again with 1:11 to go in the first half, a 13-yard touchdown that sent Chancellor to intermission with a 23–14 advantage.

“We usually have at least one connection per game,” Trevin said of his on-field relationship with Brycen, a junior. “I love throwing to him.”

Trevin finished 11-for-18 passing, while Brycen hauled in three receptions for 93 yards and also contributed a 1-yard scoring plunge that gave the Chargers a 37–14 edge midway through the fourth quarter.

Chancellor’s other touchdown came courtesy of a 51-yard scamper by Aydin Woolfolk in the third period. The sophomore tailback took a handoff on sweep off right tackle before cutting back across the field to the left sideline and outracing multiple Eastern View defenders to the pylon.

Woolfolk had 97 yards rushing on 10 carries.

While the Chargers won’t be in next week’s regional playoffs, Drugatz said he was proud of how they finished Friday’s contest—and their season.

“They’re just a hard-working group of kids that never gave up on each other, even after losing that game two weeks ago,” he remarked. “I’m proud of all of them, and I look forward to coaching this group one more time next week.”