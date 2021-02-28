High school football: Chancellor puts unveiling of new turf to good use, defeating Spotsylvania

The skies and the playing field were aligned for something big to happen and the Chancellor Chargers were happy to deliver.
Unveiling their new turf field and playing their first-ever game on a Sunday, the Chargers rebounded from an opening-season loss to King George with an impressive 48–20 Battlefield District victory over Spotsylvania.
Veteran quarterback Trevin Edwards led the way with two rushing touchdowns and two long TD passes as the Chargers (1–1) totaled 479 yards of total offense. The Knights (0–2) did not go home empty-handed though, as senior running back DeAnthony Pendleton had a pair of TDs and rushed for a game-high 151 yards on 14 carries.
“We have so many athletes—it’s easy to do,” Edwards said about his day’s success afterward in the Chargers’ locker room. “We run screens left, right; we have the slots [receivers] ... and the running backs involved. We were able to balance between run and pass. We didn’t make any mistakes today. I think that’s what won the game.”
Edwards found six different receivers in forging a 21–7 halftime advantage and was coolly efficient passing the ball, completing 12-of-14 pass attempts. But the senior dazzled the home crowd with his fleetness afoot, scoring on a 56-yard scamper down the right sidelines and also shedding one would-be tackler before finding teammate Jarod Washington on a 47-yard scoring strike.
Edwards credited pulling guard Andrew Nickens for “the biggest hole you’ll see” on his long run.
“It made me slow down a bit,” Washington commented on the adjustment he made on his pass pattern. “Show him [Edwards] I was here. Just make a play on the ball.”
Washington turned in a solid all-around game on offense, defense and special teams. The senior caught four passes for 78 yards. He thwarted the Knights’ first-scoring threat, batting away Pendleton’s option pass directed towards a receiver in the right corner of the end zone. And he nearly breaking loose for a possible score on a 36-yard kickoff return late in the contest.
About the lesson picked up from the opening loss, Washington said: “Adversity. Even though we lost, the season isn’t over with. ... He [Pendleton] is a good back and they’re a pretty good team. It’s always fun to compete.”
Washington is one of a number of Chancellor players cited by head coach Jeff Drugatz for bringing a “cultural change” for the school’s football team.
“Jarod’s keeping his composure and staying inside himself,” Drugatz said. “He’s doing a great job and he’s actually learning some leadership roles. He’s one of our playmakers and he showed it today.”
Going into the game, the Chargers switched three starters or moved them to different spots on the offensive line. The changes seemed to relax Edwards and give him extra time in the pocket.
“Last week, even though we lost, no one player pointed his finger [for blame],” Drugatz said. “We knew where our weakness was and where we were exploited. They [the offensive line] still have some struggles, but my coaches are doing a great job of making them better.”
On Saturday, Chancellor travels to Caroline with a scheduled kickoff at 3 p.m. Spotsylvania is idle until March 12 when the Knights play host to James Monroe.