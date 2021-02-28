High school football: Chancellor puts unveiling of new turf to good use, defeating Spotsylvania

Edwards credited pulling guard Andrew Nickens for “the biggest hole you’ll see” on his long run.

“It made me slow down a bit,” Washington commented on the adjustment he made on his pass pattern. “Show him [Edwards] I was here. Just make a play on the ball.”

Washington turned in a solid all-around game on offense, defense and special teams. The senior caught four passes for 78 yards. He thwarted the Knights’ first-scoring threat, batting away Pendleton’s option pass directed towards a receiver in the right corner of the end zone. And he nearly breaking loose for a possible score on a 36-yard kickoff return late in the contest.

About the lesson picked up from the opening loss, Washington said: “Adversity. Even though we lost, the season isn’t over with. ... He [Pendleton] is a good back and they’re a pretty good team. It’s always fun to compete.”

Washington is one of a number of Chancellor players cited by head coach Jeff Drugatz for bringing a “cultural change” for the school’s football team.

“Jarod’s keeping his composure and staying inside himself,” Drugatz said. “He’s doing a great job and he’s actually learning some leadership roles. He’s one of our playmakers and he showed it today.”