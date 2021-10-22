High school football: Chancellor regains lost momentum with 42-0 rout of Caroline

After being shut out 37–0 by King George last week, the Chancellor football team was looking for a rebound game against Caroline. For their part, the Cavaliers were simply searching for their first win of the season.
Chancellor won the test of pursuits Friday night, as the Chargers were too much for the Cavaliers to handle, rolling to a 42–0 Battlefield District victory.
After a defensive and scoreless first quarter that featured each team turning the ball over, the Chargers woke up in the second quarter and went to work.
Chancellor found its offensive stride through senior running back Brycen Edwards, who accounted for three of the four Charger touchdowns in the second quarter to build 28–0 lead.
The Chancellor defense also came alive in the second quarter, forcing the Cavaliers to punt four times, commit three turnovers and get stuffed on a fourth-down attempt near midfield.
The second half picked up with how the second quarter had gone. The Chargers forced a fumble deep in Cavalier territory. Four plays later, the Chargers extended their lead on a 31-yard touchdown run by senior Quan Johnson.
“I’m very proud of this team," said Charges head coach Jeff Drugatz. "We had the injury bug the last few weeks and we had to have kids step up. On the d-line, we had three freshmen[and] sophomores.
“We try to do it the right way,” Drugatz continued. "We want to get guys out and put young guys in. It was a true team effort."
Caroline head coach Doug Allison lamented the stamina of his team, saying the Cavaliers “have to become more physical to compete in the Battlefield District.”
“We beat ourselves," Allison said. "When we take giant leaps forward, we will stumble further back. Our kids fight and we love them, and they will get better, but we have to learn to get out of our own way.”
Chancellor (3–2, 3–1) returns to action next Friday when they take on Culpeper at home, while Caroline (0–8, 0–5) will play James Monroe at home next Friday.
|Caroline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Chancellor
|0
|28
|14
|0
|—
|35
Second Quarter
Ch—Brycen Edwards 1-yard run (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Ch—Brycen Edwards 47-yard run (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Ch—AJ Lewis 44-yard run (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Ch—Brycen Edwards 12-yard pass from Aidan Buhmann (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Third Quarter
Ch—Quan Johnson 31-yard run (Aidan Buhmann kick)
Ch—Michael Matthews-Canty 26-yard run (Aidan Buhmann kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Ca
|Ch
|First downs
|5
|15
|Rushes-yards
|37-107
|35-339
|Passing yards
|0
|44
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-6-2
|5-13-0
|Punts-avg.
|5-29.4
|2.27.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-55
|8-66