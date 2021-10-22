High school football: Chancellor regains lost momentum with 42-0 rout of Caroline

After being shut out 37–0 by King George last week, the Chancellor football team was looking for a rebound game against Caroline. For their part, the Cavaliers were simply searching for their first win of the season.

Chancellor won the test of pursuits Friday night, as the Chargers were too much for the Cavaliers to handle, rolling to a 42–0 Battlefield District victory.

After a defensive and scoreless first quarter that featured each team turning the ball over, the Chargers woke up in the second quarter and went to work.

Chancellor found its offensive stride through senior running back Brycen Edwards, who accounted for three of the four Charger touchdowns in the second quarter to build 28–0 lead.

The Chancellor defense also came alive in the second quarter, forcing the Cavaliers to punt four times, commit three turnovers and get stuffed on a fourth-down attempt near midfield.

The second half picked up with how the second quarter had gone. The Chargers forced a fumble deep in Cavalier territory. Four plays later, the Chargers extended their lead on a 31-yard touchdown run by senior Quan Johnson.