High school football, Class 4 state semifinal: After briefly losing QB, King George's rallies but comes up short to Lake Taylor

After declining an ambulance ride to the hospital and working out his afflicted limb on the sidelines, Mutter returned to toss three touchdowns in King George’s 44–29 defeat, nearly completing an unfathomable comeback in the process. Lake Taylor (8–0) will host Salem in next week’s Class 4 state championship game.

Down three touchdowns, Mutter found freshman Chanz Wiggins on a slant to get the Foxes (8–1) on the board, then heaved a 45-yarder to senior Javon Campbell as King George pulled to within 28–14 just before halftime.

Foster, who moonlights as the Titans’ straight-on kicker, booted a 25-yard field goal to make it 31–14 with 7:01 left in the third quarter. On King George's next possession, Mutter was picked off and the Titans capitalized on the turnover to put the game out of reach at 37–14.

Or so it seemed.

Campbell needed just one hand to snare a bomb from Mutter, using the other one to taunt the Lake Taylor defender who trailed in futile pursuit during his 80-yard catch and run. Then the Titans, leading by 16 points with under three minutes to play, inexplicably attempted a pass—and one in Campbell’s direction, to boot.

“I’m surprised, surprised they threw that,” Campbell said.