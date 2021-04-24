High school football, Class 6 state semifinal: Massaponax can't score tying TD, falls to Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE—There are a few plays Massaponax football coach Eric Ludden could lament that cost his team a chance to move on to the Class 6 state championship.
The Panthers dropped a hard-fought 21–14 contest on the road at perennial power Oscar Smith in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (9–0) will host South County next Saturday in the state championship while Massaponax (8–1) sees its season come to an end.
The game was tied at 14 and the Panthers had a bit of momentum after Elijah Christopher’s 2-yard touchdown run two minutes before intermission.
But that was more than enough time for the Tigers to strike with quarterback Ethan Vasko’s 59-yard bomb to standout wide receiver Amonte Jones with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.
“That was a tough one,” Ludden said of the sequence. “I didn’t think it deflated us, but it gave them the lead and they didn’t score again.”
The Tigers didn’t have to score again because their stout defense that had allowed nine points all season entering the game stood tall.
It held the Panthers’ vaunted triple-option offense to less than 100 rushing yards for the first time all season.
Massaponax finished with 87 yards on 39 carries with Christopher accounting for 69 of those yards on a season-high 21 attempts.
“They’re a pretty good defense,” Massaponax senior running back Jacob Romero said. “They were flying around hitting everybody, just making it tough for us to make reads.”
Panthers’ senior quarterback Luke Morley, the Commonwealth District offensive player of the year and Navy recruit, was held to -1 yards on five rushes.
Morley did pass for 89 yards, including a 41-yard hookup with Nathaniel Quance for a 7–0 lead with 1:50 to go in the first quarter.
But Morley was unable to break free for some of the big plays he’s routinely made throughout his career.
“The thing about this offense sometimes in what we read and what we do, the quarterback doesn’t get opportunities,” Ludden said. “But he called a good game. He engineered a good game. I would’ve given him a pretty high grade.”
After Massaponax took the lead in the first quarter, Oscar Smith scored all 21 of its points in the second.
Vasko tied the game at 7 on his 1-yard run on the second play of the second quarter.
The Tigers then went to a hurry-up offense on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that was capped by Sherrod Covill’s 1-yard scoring run with 6:36 to go before intermission.
The Panthers responded with a 10-play, 65-yard drive of their own that Christopher dominated with six touches, including the tying score.
“They fought toe to toe with a really talented bunch of kids, and I felt played them to a draw,” Ludden said of his players. “One little play here or there and that thing’s going into overtime.”
That play never came in a scoreless second half.
The Panthers missed a golden opportunity when Christopher blitzed Vasko in the fourth quarter and forced him into an errant pass that hit Panthers’ linebacker Tyheem Kimble in the hands, but he was unable to haul it in.
Massaponax had a final chance at tying the game on a drive that began at its own 22-yard line with 2:52 remaining.
Morley hit Izaiah Dowell for an 11-yard gain for one first down. He found Romero for seven yards later in the march to convert a fourth-and-4.
But on first down from the Tigers’ 17, Morley was under pressure and passed to Mike Swain for a 6-yard loss. The Panthers then called a trick play on second down, but wide receiver A.J. Miller’s heave to the end zone misfired.
“I saw my teammate and I just prayed that we were going to get something,” Miller said. “I just tried to make nothing into something the best I possibly could.”
Morley threw an incompletion on third down and was intercepted by Tigers’ senior linebacker Tae’Ron Richardson with no time remaining.
Some Panthers sobbed after the game and emotions were high as the Panthers marched to the visitor’s locker room.
After briefly addressing his team, Ludden reflected on a group of seniors that left their mark on the program.
“Not only are they aggressive and tough but they know their assignments and they’re like coaches on the field,” Ludden said. “They are what sets the example in our program. The younger kids see that they’re good in the classroom, they come to practice, they’re never late, they never miss anything and then the beat goes on.”
