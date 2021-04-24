High school football, Class 6 state semifinal: Massaponax can't score tying TD, falls to Oscar Smith

“They fought toe to toe with a really talented bunch of kids, and I felt played them to a draw,” Ludden said of his players. “One little play here or there and that thing’s going into overtime.”

That play never came in a scoreless second half.

The Panthers missed a golden opportunity when Christopher blitzed Vasko in the fourth quarter and forced him into an errant pass that hit Panthers’ linebacker Tyheem Kimble in the hands, but he was unable to haul it in.

Massaponax had a final chance at tying the game on a drive that began at its own 22-yard line with 2:52 remaining.

Morley hit Izaiah Dowell for an 11-yard gain for one first down. He found Romero for seven yards later in the march to convert a fourth-and-4.

But on first down from the Tigers’ 17, Morley was under pressure and passed to Mike Swain for a 6-yard loss. The Panthers then called a trick play on second down, but wide receiver A.J. Miller’s heave to the end zone misfired.

“I saw my teammate and I just prayed that we were going to get something,” Miller said. “I just tried to make nothing into something the best I possibly could.”